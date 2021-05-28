Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Dreary Friday Forecast

By Emily Frazzini
WFMJ.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will be a gloomy start to the day Friday. Light rain and cooler temperatures in the 50’s can be expected heading out the door. A brief break from the rain can be expected this morning. Chances for rain showers will pick up this afternoon Make sure to have the rain gear on you throughout the day.

www.wfmj.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Emilyfrazzwfmj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environment1011now.com

Friday Forecast: More stormy weather for Friday and into the upcoming weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Active weather is set to continue as we head into the day on Friday and into the upcoming weekend. For Friday, a stalled out frontal boundary just to our south will serve as the focus for thunderstorm development. Areas along the front across parts of Kansas and areas to our east are forecast to get more heavy rains into the day on Friday and Friday night. For areas north of the front - meaning most of Nebraska - we still have a very unstable air mass in place with quite a bit of low-level moisture to serve as fuel for thunderstorms. We should again by this afternoon see thunderstorms developing along, near, and just north of the front in combination with storms developing across the High Plains and moving east through the state.
Environmentryeandbattleobserver.co.uk

Sussex weather forecast for Friday, June 25

It is a rather dull and cloudy start with some outbreaks of rain forecast. However, some brighter spells are forecast for this afternoon, the Met Office says, although there will be the chance of the odd heavy shower. The maximum temperature forecast is 22 degrees Celsius. By tonight, any daytime...
Environmentlittlehamptongazette.co.uk

Sussex weather forecast for Friday, June 25

It is a rather dull and cloudy start with some outbreaks of rain forecast. However, some brighter spells are forecast for this afternoon, the Met Office says, although there will be the chance of the odd heavy shower. The maximum temperature forecast is 22 degrees Celsius. By tonight, any daytime...
EnvironmentThe Spokesman-Review

Friday June 25 Weather Forecast

It’s been our big story all week long, getting ready for the heat wave. The National Weather Service upgraded the excessive heat watch to a warning on Thursday, indicating the dangerous heat is imminent. By the time we get to Tuesday, the temperature recordbook may have to be rewritten! Friday...
EnvironmentKRMS Radio

KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Friday June 25th

Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Friday June 25th. For today: Skies becoming mainly clear with a chance for scattered storms. High temperatures reach up to 91, southerly winds 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. For tonight: Mainly cloudy with a chance for scattered thunderstorms....
Environmentpantheonsite.io

Friday morning forecast June 25th

Temperatures are starting to rise on the South Coast and in the interior, but cooling still on the Central Coast. Coastal areas will be in the 60s to 70s and inland in the 80s to low 90s. The Central Coast continues to be affected by the marine layer. The South...
San Luis Obispo County, CAKEYT

Friday morning forecast June 25th

Temperatures are starting to rise on the South Coast and in the interior, but cooling still on the Central Coast. Coastal areas will be in the 60s to 70s and inland in the 80s to low 90s. The Central Coast continues to be affected by the marine layer. The South...