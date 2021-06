The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce was proud to host their first ever drive-in movie at Troy United Methodist Church on Friday, June 11th. “When we booked the event, of course we were not sure what the COVID event status would be so we played it safe” said Dawn Mushill, Executive Director, Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob Marine Chamber of Commerce. “We knew a regular movie night was not possible so we went with what we knew we could do”. It was a true drive in, with the movie coming over the car radio and blankets and lawn chairs everywhere.