Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Market Update: Office Pipeline Stays High, Moderating

By Adriana Marinescu
commercialsearch.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 2.4 million square feet were under construction across the metro as of April, according to CommercialEdge information. Office development activity continued across Greater Phoenix in April, with no significant additions to the pipeline since March. CommercialEdge data shows 14 office projects totaling nearly 2.4 million square feet were under construction in the metro, marking a 4.3 percent decrease month-over-month. While most developments are expected to come online this year, three of the projects are scheduled for a 2022 completion.

