2021 Healthiest Employers honoree: Accenture

NeighborWorks of Western Vermont is looking to hire a full-time Customer Service Coordinator to play a pivotal role in helping to support excellent customer service. The Customer Service Coordinator is a front-line staff member responsible for ensuring a smooth customer experience from greeting customers and handling all inquiries to completing initial program paperwork, determining customer needs, offering appropriate programs to help, and managing accurate customer information. They will work closely with other Customer Service Coordinators, and will interact with all departments. The ideal candidate will be someone who is friendly, organized, and committed to NeighborWorks of Western Vermont nonprofit mission of successful and sustainable homeownership.