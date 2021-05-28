Cancel
Economy

2021 Healthiest Employers honoree: Accenture

By Eileen Cukier
South Florida Business Journal
South Florida Business Journal
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The company encourages team members to meditate, take walks and eat healthy snacks to help reduce stress and remain productive.

South Florida Business Journal

South Florida Business Journal

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
249K+
Views
The South Florida Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

