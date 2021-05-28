Are Loch Ness Monster hunters really environmental conservationists?

Songs for a Sloth is one of the more eye-catching premises in recent years. Max (Richard Hollman) is surprised to learn he has inherited an endangered sloth sanctuary from his father. After the initial shock wears off, he also learns developers will take the land over if Max and his brother and sister do not come up with the funds to save it. What choice do they have but to start an online crowdfunding campaign with the help of a dream-sloth (Jack McBrayer) and songs about rescuing the creatures.