Are Loch Ness Monster hunters really environmental conservationists?
In The Natural History of Hidden Animals, Bernard Heuvelmans – the Belgian-French zoologist considered to be the “Father of Cryptozoology” – argues that one of the chief benefits of the practice is its potential to identify previously unknown animals in need of conservation. More recently marine biologist R.L. France argued in his study of the Gloucester Sea Serpent that one of the primary motivations of the people who become involved in cryptozoology is to conserve what they perceive to be endangered species.aiptcomics.com