Sense and Sensitivity: Rapper seeks fame

Dear Harriette: I work with a woman who I thought was easygoing, but now I realize that she is very different from my first impression of her. She is a complainer. I thought that her gripes were legitimate at first, and I started looking at certain people with disdain much like she does. But then we spent some time together working on things for the job, and we got to know each other better. She genuinely is negative — about virtually everything — and I don’t like that. How can I keep her at more of a distance? I do not want her to be in my inner circle anymore after I sort of let her sneak right in. — Not My Friend.