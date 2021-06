A local education organization is out approximately $2,000 after someone stole the catalytic converter off of one of its vehicles. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between the first of the year and Tuesday, someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2000 Ford Econoline E350 van belonging to the Smoky Hill Education Service Center. The catalytic converter was stolen while the van was parked at the service center, 605 E. Crawford Street.