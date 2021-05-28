Epson digital signage aims to elevate in-person experiences

Frost & Sullivan forecasts enterprises' use of customer behavior analytics to grow by 20% until 2025. SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Transformative Mega Trends Shaping Post-COVID Consumer Behavior, finds that COVID-19 has brought significant changes in consumer behavior, compelling them to perceive home as a hub for work, wellness, and entertainment, with connectivity as the key enabler. As consumers strive for safer, contactless, and connected environments across homes, cities, and workspaces, technologies such as augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing will take center stage in the post-pandemic era. Additionally, with the rise in online shopping and the demand for contactless transactions, companies will focus on a clear digital and omnichannel strategy to serve the digitally empowered customer.