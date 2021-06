Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Katie Ledecky touched the wall far ahead of everyone else at the U.S. swimming trials. But she was taken aback by the time. It wasn't as fast as anyone expected, raising the stakes for an expected Olympic showdown with Australia's Ariarne Titmus. Ledecky locked up her spot in Tokyo with a dominating victory in the 400-meter freestyle in Omaha, Nebraska. But the winning time of 4 minutes, 1.27 seconds was far off her world record of 3:56.46. And it wasn't close to Titmus, known as "The Terminator." She won the Australian trials with the second-fastest time in history.