Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Rapides, St. Landry by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Evangeline; Rapides; St. Landry; Vernon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN RAPIDES...EVANGELINE NORTHEASTERN BEAUREGARD...AVOYELLES...NORTH CENTRAL ST. LANDRY SOUTHEASTERN VERNON AND ALLEN PARISHES UNTIL 630 AM CDT At 552 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from near Walters to 6 miles south of Alexandria to 6 miles east of Elmer to near Rosepine. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Alexandria, De Ridder, Oakdale, Ville Platte, Marksville, Bunkie, Simmesport, Oberlin, Rosepine, Glenmora, Moreauville, Cheneyville, Elizabeth, Turkey Creek, Reeves, Sugartown, Mittie, Bordelonville, Dry Creek and Morrow.alerts.weather.gov