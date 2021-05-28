Special Weather Statement issued for Marathon, Portage, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 03:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marathon; Portage; Wood LATE SEASON SNOW ACROSS PART OF CENTRAL WISCONSIN A nearly stationary band of wet snow was across the far southern part of Marathon county and the far northern parts of Wood and Portage counties. Temperatures are a little above freezing, so any light snow accumulation will be on the grass. It should dissipate or change to light rain by 8am.alerts.weather.gov