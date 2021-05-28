Cancel
Marathon County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Marathon, Portage, Wood by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 03:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marathon; Portage; Wood LATE SEASON SNOW ACROSS PART OF CENTRAL WISCONSIN A nearly stationary band of wet snow was across the far southern part of Marathon county and the far northern parts of Wood and Portage counties. Temperatures are a little above freezing, so any light snow accumulation will be on the grass. It should dissipate or change to light rain by 8am.

alerts.weather.gov
Portage, WI
Marathon County, WI
Portage County, WI
Wood County, WI
Marathon, WI
Wisconsin State
#Special Weather Statement#Marathon Portage Wood
