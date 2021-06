Most people think that scientists don't get emotional. "Star Trek" and the mostly dispassionate Spock may be why they believe a science officer does not have feelings. It's obviously not true, as the editor of a science journal discovered when a peer-reviewed paper debunked the spurious epidemiological claims of a vegetarian diet - and became the target of an automated harassment campaign by True Health Initiative and even had threats of a lawsuit. Renowned epidemiologists - and vegetarian activists - like Walter Willett and Frank Hsu alleged anyone who covered the paper was part of a Vast Corporate Conspiracy.