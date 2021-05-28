Cancel
Report: Justice Department probes New Jersey factory that produces COVID-19 therapy drugs

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department is investigating a factory in Branchburg owned by pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly. Reuters is reporting accusations of manufacturing irregularities and records tampering. The site produces the COVID-19 therapy drugs. Employees accused executives last month of altering FDA-required documents to downplay problems.

