Last night, the Sixers rounded out their gentleman’s sweep of the Washington Wizards, officially sending Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal, and company to the golf course for the next couple months. Now, for Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, and hopefully Joel Embiid, it is on to the 2nd round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs and the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks finished handling the New York Knicks last night in their own 5 game series victory, and will present challenges for Philly for sure. But all things considered, the Sixers should match up very favorably with the young Hawks, even if they are missing Joel Embiid for some games.