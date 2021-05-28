Cancel
Beautiful Desolation sci-fi adventure launches today

By Julian Horsey
Chris Bischoff Creative Director at The Brotherhood has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the new Beautiful Desolation game which has launched on the PlayStation platform today. Providing a look at the storyline and a handful of the 40+ bizarre and unique characters you’ll meet while playing the game. Check out the launch trailer below for an overview of what you can expect from the isometric sci-fi adventure game.

