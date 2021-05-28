Rockwall COVID-19 numbers continue to improve

Rockwall County continues to show improvements in COVID-19 statistics, as the number of people hospitalized due to the virus diminishes and the total of those vaccinated rises.

A report from the Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management indicated there had been 9,481cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Rockwall County as of Wednesday, an increase of 18 cases in one week’s time.

There had been 9,300 estimated recoveries, representing an increase of 12 individuals within the previous seven days.

As of Wednesday, 45,766 Rockwall County residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 1,625 people in the past week.

Six people were listed in Rockwall County hospitals due to the virus as of Wednesday, unchanged from one week earlier. One patient was still in the ICU, two less than the previous week.

The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Rockwall County, reported 2.7 percent of their patient populations were due to COVID-19 as of Monday.

There had been 157 deaths reported in Rockwall County due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, unchanged from the previous week.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Wednesday, 52.66% of Rockwall County residents aged 12 or older had received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 41.82% being fully vaccinated.

The state agency’s report indicated that 85.22% of those residents in Rockwall County aged 65 and above had received at least the first dose of the vaccine, with 74.16% of the older population having been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Numbers of those vaccinated in Rockwall County and in each county across the state is available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan

The local agencies which are reporting supplies of the vaccines in stock in Rockwall County is available at https://vaccinefinder.org/search/