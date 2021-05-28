Cancel
Troy, MI

3 out-of-towners arrested at Troy hotel

The Oakland Press
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree out-of-state people are facing charges following their arrests recently at the Hawthorne Suites on Livernois Road in Troy. According to Troy police, officers responded to the hotel on May 20 shortly before 6:30 a.m. on a loud noise complaint. The person who called, a 19-year-old woman from Hialeah, Florida, reportedly told officers that she was awakened by a loud noise and asked police to have her brother and cousin removed from her room.

www.theoaklandpress.com
