Market-leading professional networking and jobs platform for India's rising working-class Apna on Wednesday informed to have raised a $70 million Series B round led by Insight Partners and Tiger Global. Existing investors, Sequoia Capital India, Lightspeed India, Greenoaks Capital, and Rocketship VC have also participated in the round. The investment amounts to an endorsement of Apna's undisputed market leadership and stellar business growth. With this investment, Apna has now raised over $90 million and is now valued at $570 million, within 16 months of product launch.