ACASIS super fast external SSD case and hub
If you are searching for a customisable external SSD drive capable of accepting a wide variety of both M.2 NVMe and M.2 SATA SSD drives you may be interested in the new ACASIS external SSD and 10-in-1 hub which has launched via Kickstarter this month and already blasted past it required pledge goal raising over $300,000 with still 13 days remaining thanks to over 1,900 backers. The portable external SSD hub provides read and write speeds of up to 1000 Mb per second and allows you to tailor your storage to your exact requirements and budget, swapping out drives when needed.www.geeky-gadgets.com