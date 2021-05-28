Cancel
ACASIS super fast external SSD case and hub

By Julian Horsey
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you are searching for a customisable external SSD drive capable of accepting a wide variety of both M.2 NVMe and M.2 SATA SSD drives you may be interested in the new ACASIS external SSD and 10-in-1 hub which has launched via Kickstarter this month and already blasted past it required pledge goal raising over $300,000 with still 13 days remaining thanks to over 1,900 backers. The portable external SSD hub provides read and write speeds of up to 1000 Mb per second and allows you to tailor your storage to your exact requirements and budget, swapping out drives when needed.

www.geeky-gadgets.com
GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
News Break
Retail
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Beelink GTI11 mini PC

The GTI11 mini PC has been designed to provide you with a is a powerful system that Beelink will launch in the second quarter of this year, and is powered by the latest Intel 11th-generation Tiger Lake i5-1135G7 processor. Building on the design and technology incorporated into the previous generation of GTI products, Intel 11th generation processors have made great progress with integrated graphics. lris Xe Graphics G7 is an integrated graphics card based on the new Gen 12 architecture. Its gaming performance is comparable to entry-level discrete graphics cards such as Nvidia’s GeForce MX350.