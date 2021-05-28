Cancel
Orange Ventures injects €30M into new fund

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange’s venture capital division launched a new investment fund worth €30 million to put cash into start-ups in the fields of the environment and inclusion, in line with the group’s strategic plan up to 2025. The Orange Ventures Impact division stated it would allocate €30 million of its total €350...

www.mobileworldlive.com
FinTech Novo Grabs $40.7 Million To Fuel Growth

Novo, a financial technology company, has pulled in $40.7 million in venture capital. The FinTech focuses on digital banking for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The company said in a press release that the cash will go toward building out its platform and doubling its staff of 60 employees over the next year. The funding round was led by Valar Ventures with participation from Crosslink Capital, Rainfall Ventures, Red Sea Ventures and BoxGroup.
Businessaustinnews.net

Hannover House Discloses Structure of $8-MM Funding for MyFlix Streaming Venture

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / In response to improved volume and pricing of its shares, Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) has modified the structure and pricing for up to eight-million dollars that the company hopes to raise this summer from a premium stock offering to support the new, multi-studio streaming venture, MyFlix. The company had previously stated its intention to offer large investors, funds, private individuals and institutions shares to support MyFlix at a price that would be a premium to the prevailing market price for HHSE shares. As interest in Hannover House and MyFlix has grown over the past few months, the company was motivated to modify the asking prices for shares under the offering.
Businesstahawultech.com

Modus Capital and Hub71 launch ‘Ventures Lab’

Abu Dhabi, 15th June, 2021: Modus Capital, a Venture Builder (VB) and Venture Capital (VC) fund with offices in New York, Cairo, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, has announced the launch of its UAE-based venture builder, Ventures Lab, in partnership with Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem. Offering hand-in-hand building and...
Bitcoinphocuswire.com

Blockchain-based private rental marketplace launches with $5M seed round

A new blockchain-based marketplace for private accommodations is launching with a goal of giving “hosts and guests more control, ownership and lower fees than existing platforms.”. Dtravel is backed by a $5 million seed funding round from Kenetic Capital, Future Perfect Ventures, DHVC, Plutus VC, GBV Capital, AU21 Capital, Shima...
BusinessSFGate

Greenlight Guru Receives Strategic Growth Investment from JMI Equity

INDIANAPOLIS (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. Greenlight Guru, pioneer of the only dedicated Medical Device Success Platform (MDSP) has received an investment from JMI Equity (“JMI”), a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. Over the past year, medical device companies were forced to adapt to many changes,...
Portola Valley, CAsvdaily.com

G2 Venture Partners Closes $500 Million Fund

PORTOLA VALLEY — G2 Venture Partners announced the close of its second fund with capital commitments of $500 million. The new fund will continue the firm’s mission of supporting entrepreneurs who are unlocking new paths to environmentally and socially responsible economic growth. Founded in 2017 by former Kleiner Perkins Green...
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

New SKW Funding, Bain Capital Joint Venture Focuses on Troubled Assets

SKW Funding, a New York City-based private lending and distressed debt platform, and Bain Capital Credit have joined forces on a second joint venture, targeting $1.3 billion of acquisitions and loan originations on troubled assets over the next several years, the companies announced Tuesday. The new platform was formed on...
Businesscrunchbase.com

Internal Talent Marketplace Gloat Raises $57M Series C From Accel

New York-headquartered Gloat, an internal talent marketplace for employers, closed its $57 million Series C led by Accel with existing investors Eight Roads, Intel Capital, Magma Venture Partners and PICO Partners participating. The company has raised a total of close to $92 million since its founding in 2015, per Crunchbase data.
Westport, CTStamford Advocate

FourQ Establishes Global Partner Program to Streamline Intercompany Financial Management Efforts of Multinational Companies

WESTPORT, Conn. (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. In response to increased demand for intercompany financial management (IFM), FourQ has launched a global partner program designed to drive collaboration and engagement with technology providers, consulting firms, and professional services firms. The partner program will promote and develop joint best-in-class intercompany solutions in areas of tax, billing, vendor payments, and financial transformation.
Economywopular.com

Early-stage Venture Firm The Fund Launches In Australia

The Fund Australia’s team (l to r): Elicia McDonald, Adrian Petersen, Georgia Vidler, Ed Taylor and Todd Deacon The Fund, the early-stage investment firm focused on pre-seed and seed startups, is going Down Under for its latest expansion. The Fund was founded in New York in 2018, before launching in Los Angeles, London, the Rockies and the Midwest, too. Co-founder Jenny Fielding, who is also managing director at Techstars New York, said The Fund decides on new areas for expansion based on demand from the local startup ecosystem, and earlier this year, it heard from a group of founders and operators who wanted to launch it in Australia, too. In addition to participating in first check rounds, The Fund also builds communities of founders and other leaders from successful startups, who not only provide mentorship, but also capital as limited partners.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

RIND® CLOSES $6.1 MILLION FUNDING ROUND LED BY VALOR SIREN VENTURES

RIND®, makers of functional and sustainable whole fruit snacks, announced the closing of a $6.1 million Series A capital raise led by Valor Siren Ventures (VSV), an early-stage investor in sustainability, food, food technology, retail, and retail technology, along with a follow-on investment from Melitas Ventures. Since launching in 2018, RIND® has disrupted the dehydrated snack category with its "skin-on superfruit" that maximizes nutrition, minimizes food waste and helps combat childhood hunger through a newly launched school snacks campaign. With the fruit snack market projected to grow at an 8.4% CAGR through 2025*, this new funding further positions RIND® as a purpose-driven leader in a once sleepy category.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Dukemount secures funding for gas peaking joint venture

Dukemount Capital PLC - London-based property developer - Secures funding for joint venture with flexibility power firm HSKB Ltd. The funding is a GBP6.5 million facility with Global Corporate Finance Opportunities 14. Company expects to draw down GBP3 million which will be lent to fund the HSKB joint venture over the next six months. The facility continues for 24 months and is unsecured and interest free.
Economynewpaper24.com

Flexmoney funding: Flexmoney raises $4.8 million in funding from Pravega Ventures, others – NEWPAPER24

Flexmoney funding: Flexmoney raises $4.8 million in funding from Pravega Ventures, others. platform Flexmoney on Tuesday mentioned it has raised $4.8 million (about Rs 35.1 crore) in funding led by Pravega Ventures. The collection A spherical additionally noticed participation from Silicon Valley-based Z5 Capital in addition to particular person traders, together with Ben Davey (former Group Head of Technique, Barclays Financial institution & CEO Barclays Ventures), Mike Smith (ex-Chief Product and Know-how Officer, Barclays Ventures), Ambarish Malpani and Rishad Byramjee (Group MD and CEO Casby Logistics).
BusinessDaily Herald

Harris Williams Advises H.I.G. Capital on its Strategic Growth Investment in Cleo

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital (H.I.G.) on its strategic growth investment in Cleo. Cleo is a next generation cloud-based ecosystem integration platform that brings together end-to-end integration visibility across API, EDI and non-EDI integrations. The transaction was led by Erik Szyndlar, Andy Leed and Priyanka Naithani of the Harris Williams Technology Group.
EconomyRadio Ink

Salem Targets Young Demo With New Venture

The Salem Media Group sales division, Salem Media Representatives, has formed the Salem Influencer Network. The venture is focused on connecting brands with the 18-34 generation with leading Christian social media influencers. “For years, Salem Media Representatives has been helping our advertising clients reach Christian and politically conservative consumers through...
Businessrli.uk.com

New Joint Venture Looks to Revolutionise

C3 Arabia is eyeing 550 locations across the kingdom in five years as it targets gyms, gas stations, airports, campuses, sports venues, malls and Saudi-mega projects. The omni-channel food technology platform C3 and Saudi-based WK Holding have unveiled a joint venture which is targeting a revolution for the region’s food, beverage and lifestyle industries.
BusinessSilicon Republic

Denmark’s Templafy raises $60m for its SaaS document platform

The Copenhagen-based start-up develops tools to help companies create and manage documents on one platform. Danish start-up Templafy has raised $60m in funding for its document creation platform for businesses. The company develops a software-as-a-service platform for creating and managing various business documents including legally binding contracts. The Series D...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Telefonica joins Spain-focused AI consortium

Telefonica partnered with five major corporations in Spain to create the country’s first consortium dedicated to development of AI in the industrial sector, a move designed to stimulate economic growth. The operator joined Microsoft, energy company Repsol, automotive engineering business Gestamp, shipbuilder Navantia and engineering operation Tecnicas Reunidas to set...