National Bank of Canada beats profit estimates

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago

May 28 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada beat analysts’ estimates for second-quarter profit on Friday, driven by strength in its financial markets and wealth management units and a fall in funds set aside to cover potential loan losses.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$801 million ($662.31 million), or C$2.25 a share, in the three months through April, compared with C$379 million, or C$1.01 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a figure of C$2 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 1.2094 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

