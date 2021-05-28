Cancel
Arkansas State

One-year-old boy missing in Arkansas found, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 19 days ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. — UPDATE: The child has been found.

-----

Arkansas State Police are asking for help to find a missing one-year-old child.

According to police, Tyteus Robinson was last seen with Tyrone Robinson. The release did not mention how long he has been missing.

They possibly left in a white Kia Soul. Police also said Dylan Clark could also be in the vehicle. Tyrone and Dylan are possibly headed to the New Orleans area, the release said.

If you see Tytreus, Tyrone, Dylan, or the vehicle listed, please call the Paragould Police Department @ 870-236-7621.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

