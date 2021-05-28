One-year-old boy missing in Arkansas found, police say

PARAGOULD, Ark. — UPDATE: The child has been found.

Arkansas State Police are asking for help to find a missing one-year-old child.

According to police, Tyteus Robinson was last seen with Tyrone Robinson. The release did not mention how long he has been missing.

They possibly left in a white Kia Soul. Police also said Dylan Clark could also be in the vehicle. Tyrone and Dylan are possibly headed to the New Orleans area, the release said.

If you see Tytreus, Tyrone, Dylan, or the vehicle listed, please call the Paragould Police Department @ 870-236-7621.

