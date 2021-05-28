Nashville notes

It wouldn't be accurate to say "a funny thing happened to Westerly's Glenn Thomas on his way to rock stardom with his melodic power trio Wild Sun." For one thing, "rock stardom" is a subjective concept. There IS no tried and true formula to arrive at what is at best a "you'll know it IF you get there" destination. Suffice to say, though, that Wild Sun, on the strength of the CDs "Little Truths" (2015) and "Closed Door Talks" (2019) and the "Rigby" EP (2018), were gaining momentum in a national context. They'd signed with the respected American Laundromat label, cracked College Radio's Top 200 charts, opened shows for Eve 6, Blitzen Trapper, Rubblebucket and Langhorne Slim, and were invited to contribute to an Elliot Smith tribute album alongside artists like J Mascis, Julien Baker and Amanda Palmer.