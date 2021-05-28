Nashville notes

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIn case you missed it, the Brothers Osborne played a mini-set of songs off their Skeletons album during an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. They performed with their band from John Osborne’s Nashville living room. William Lee Golden of The Oak Ridge Boys has shared his new memoir, Behind the...

John Osborne
William Lee Golden
JPR Live Session: Melissa Carper

It’s been said that not all who wander are lost. Some of our greatest treasures have come from wandering hearts, those who are not afraid to take risks and experience what our world has to offer. In March, singer/songwriter, upright bassist, and lifelong wayfarer Melissa Carper unveiled her new solo effort, Daddy’s Country Gold. This 12-song collection of originals about love and a desire for the simple life mixes melancholy and humor and creates an irresistible pull between laughter and heartache.
Wide Open Country

Alan Jackson, Mickey Guyton and More to Perform During PBS' 'A Capitol Fourth'

Alan Jackson tops the list of country performers slated for PBS' annual broadcast of A Capitol Fourth. Per a press release from Capital Concerts, Vanessa Williams will host America's 245th birthday celebration on Sunday, July 4 from Washington DC. Pre-taped performances, planned in advance because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will air in place of the usual live concert on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.
Outsider.com

Ray Fulcher: 5 Songs That Shaped the Songwriter

Ray Fulcher has made a name for himself as the go-to songwriter for Luke Combs. Ray had eight cuts on Luke’s 2017 debut album, This One’s for You, and another eight cuts on Luke’s 2019 sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get. Four of those singles—”When It Rains It Pours,” “Even Though I’m Leaving,” “Lovin’ on You,” and “Does to Me”—reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.
THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1964, Connie Smith signed with RCA Records. Today in 1974, “Back Home Again” album by John Denver was certified gold. Today in 1989, Garth Brooks made his Grand Ole Opry debut. Today in 1991, the “What Do I Do With Me” album by Tanya Tucker was released. Today...
The Day

Westerly's Glenn Thomas returns home behind new album

It wouldn't be accurate to say "a funny thing happened to Westerly's Glenn Thomas on his way to rock stardom with his melodic power trio Wild Sun." For one thing, "rock stardom" is a subjective concept. There IS no tried and true formula to arrive at what is at best a "you'll know it IF you get there" destination. Suffice to say, though, that Wild Sun, on the strength of the CDs "Little Truths" (2015) and "Closed Door Talks" (2019) and the "Rigby" EP (2018), were gaining momentum in a national context. They'd signed with the respected American Laundromat label, cracked College Radio's Top 200 charts, opened shows for Eve 6, Blitzen Trapper, Rubblebucket and Langhorne Slim, and were invited to contribute to an Elliot Smith tribute album alongside artists like J Mascis, Julien Baker and Amanda Palmer.
Wide Open Country

15 Openly Gay Country Singers

While LGBTQ+ artists have long been an integral part of country music -- from the trailblazing Wilma Burgess, considered by many to be the first "out" singer in the industry (though she never came out publicly to fans) to Lavender Country, who released the first queer country album with their self-titled 1973 release -- it wasn't until recent years that mainstream country artists began to publicly come out to fans.
Sierra Swan talks new music, new music video, and trust

Sierra Swan is an incredibly talented multi-instrumentalist hailing from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her solo work is already incredibly impressive; however, Swan has made her mark in the industry as a member of Dollshead and has appeared on albums with such iconic artists as two-time GRAMMY Award-Winners The Smashing Pumpkins and Gold Album-selling rock band Cold. She is also the daughter of Billy Swan, who played rhythm guitar for Kris Kristofferson and toured with Ringo Star and The Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart.
Gilbert siblings make music together

A Gilbert brother and sister musical duo recently released the third song they have written and recorded together from their home studio. Sophie Dorsten, 19, in collaboration with her brother, Alex Dorsten, 22, released “Until June” on May 28 and will be releasing new songs together about every month this year. “Until June” is available now via all digital retail outlets and streaming platforms.
NOTES ON THE ARTS

Sip, stroll and savor as you admire the artwork of Tina Weida from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The venue will be hosting a complimentary wine and cheese reception to showcase Ms. Weida’s work. Ms....
Briefly Noted

Journey to the Edge of Reason, by Stephen Budiansky (Norton). This expansive biography of the mathematician and logician Kurt Gödel places his achievements in their social and political context. Born in 1906, Gödel witnessed the flourishing of logical empiricism as a member of the Vienna Circle before joining a wave of brilliant European mathematicians who fled to universities in the United States. Budiansky evokes the protectiveness of Gödel’s colleagues in mordant detail (the logician Gerald Sacks said that speaking to Gödel was like talking to “a very bright eleven-year-old”). This community buoyed him in his later years, as he succumbed to the debilitating paranoia that had shadowed him for much of his life.
Why Eric Clapton's Famous Friends Are Abandoning Him

Eric Clapton has been a rock god almost since rock n roll started. His legend grew quickly in the mid-60s around swingin’ London when graffiti around the city popped up literally calling him “God.” His career is into its 6th decade now and he shows little signs of stopping, having just announced a tour of Europe and the southern USA. According to the guitar player, his friends have stopped calling and texting, so why?
Dylan Musical, 'Girl From the North Country,' Returns to Broadway; Cast Album Due

The Original Broadway Cast Recording is being released on August 20. It was recorded on March 9, 2020 at Reservoir Studios and Steel Cut Audio in New York City, three days before the city’s stay-in-place order came into effect and all theaters had to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The album will contain 22 tracks including some of Dylan’s biggest hits like “I Want You,” “Forever Young,” “Like A Rolling Stone,” and the title track, among many others. See the complete track listing below.
'Enormous: The Gorge Story' Movie Premieres For One Night ONLY!

A new movie about Washington's famous Gorge Amphitheater is set to be released on July 21st. Trafalgar Releasing has announced 'Enormous: The Gorge Story' will premier at theatres nationwide, with additional screenings at select locations. The release date was chosen to celebrate movie theatres reopening and live music returning to "The Gorge."
New Music from the Inbox: Patrick Watson, Aldous Harding, Sleater-Kinney, and more!

This is an irresistibly happy tune! Shae Diamond’s unstoppable vocals shine over layers and layers and layers of bright horns, and a funky fast-paced beat. Patrick Watcson is as special as they come. The title track of his new EP is breathtakingly magical, with atmospheric vocals and violins that sound like the most beautiful blooming of flowers.
DYLAN MUSICAL GETS A CAST ALBUM

's Legacy will release the Original Broadway Cast Recording of the musical featuring Bob Dylan songs, Girl From the North Country, on 8/20. Recorded on 3/9/20 at Reservoir Studios and Steel Cut Audio in New York City, the album will contain 22+ Dylan songs featured in the show, written and directed by Conor McPherson.