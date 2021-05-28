Cancel
NFL

Giants news, 5/28: Sterling Shepard number change, Brandon Jacobs, more

By Ed Valentine
Big Blue View
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy did Giants’ wide receiver Sterling Shepard switch from No. 87 to No. 3? To honor his late father, Derrick, a former NFL player who died in 1999 at the age of 35. “Something that means a lot to me. It’s been a number that I’ve been since I was a little kid, after my father passed. He wore No. 3 in college. That’s something that meant a lot to me, a lot to his teammates. I wanted to carry that on,” Shepard said. “When I came into the league, you couldn’t get single digits. Whenever the rule changed, I was happy to grab that.”

NFLBig Blue View

Giants news, 6/11: State of the team, hot seats, more headlines

State of the 2021 New York Giants: Pivotal season for Daniel Jones - NFL.com. Adam Rank dives into what to expect from the 2021 Giants team, from the new and old faces to how the team will perform. The Hottest Hot Seat for Every NFL Team in 2021 - Bleacher...
NFLchatsports.com

Giants news, 6/15: Roster projections, red flags, more headlines

New York Giants: Our post-minicamp 53-man roster projection - The Athletic. Dan Duggan gives out his projected roster for the 2021 Giants. Giants 53-man roster projection after minicamp: John Ross or Dante Pettis at WR? Tough decisions at RB, CB - nj.com. Meanwhile, Zack Rosenblatt did the same thing. New...
NFLchatsports.com

Giants news, 6/21: Eli Manning, Joe Judge, regrets, more

Patricia Traina isn’t fond of the “trade for Stephone Gilmore idea, meaning she agrees with me. Geez, Pat and I never agree on anything. No reason to hold back now. This is just a reminder that we may not see the 2018 Barkley in 2021. Barkley's injury is a reminder...
NFLBig Blue View

Giants news, 6/23: Michael Strahan, mini-camp standout, more news

The first ever nominee in the Walk of Fame’s “Sports Entertainment” category, Strahan will grace the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd in 2022. Surprise players you should know from NFL minicamps for all 32 teams - ESPN. CB Madre Harper. The second-year cornerback opened some eyes this spring. He came in...
NFLboxden.com

Former Giants RB Brandon Jacobs son is 14, HS freshman, 6'4" 246lbs

Former Giants RB Brandon Jacobs son is 14, HS freshman, 6'4" 246lbs. Impregnate women with physical attributes not physical beauty. “Yo what happened to xyz?? I thought he woulda been on a team/legendary/talked about”. Which is kinda sad. And that goes for all these young athletes, geniuses, and students.
NFLPosted by
Blogging Big Blue

Brandon Jacobs’ son is a monster (Photo)

Former New York Giants’ running back Brandon Jacobs was a monster on the football field as a running back. Just ask former NFL safety Laron Landry. As a rookie Jacobs was 6’4″ and 264 pounds and punished any opposing defender who would try and tackle him. Now, his son Brayden Jacobs is the same size as him as a high school freshman.
NFLchatsports.com

Giants news, 6/24: Training camp questions, Devontae Booker, more headlines

This may be a make-or-break season for third-year New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, but that’ll be the case regardless of what he does on the practice field and in preseason action this summer. Instead, the focus in terms of big training camp questions should shift to Jones’ top weapon, running back Saquon Barkley.
NFLchatsports.com

New York Giants: Joe Judge assures Sterling Shepard’s not on the chopping block, but he could be

When the New York Giants drafted Kadarius Toney with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, some asked the question regarding Sterling Shepard and his future. Shepard has an OUT after the 2021 season, where the Giants can cut him and save about $6.5 million in salary cap. Otherwise, they will owe him $10.5 million for the 2022 season and $11.5 million for the 2023 season when he is 30 years old. Shepard has been a key contributor for the Giants over the past few seasons but has dealt with injuries that have kept them out for significant portions of time.
NFLchatsports.com

Giants news, 6/17: Adoree’ Jackson, Kadarius Toney, more headlines

Jordan Raanan gives his take on how free agent CB Adoree’ Jackson has helped the Giants before setting foot in MetLife Stadium as a Giant. 1 Big Regret Every NFL Team Should Have from the 2021 Offseason - Bleacher Report. New York Giants: Using a 1st-Round Pick on Kadarius Toney.
NFLYardbarker

What will Sterling Shepard’s role in the offense be in 2021?

The New York Giants‘ offense has undergone significant changes this offseason. The Giants acquired a bunch of talented playmakers to inject into what was a lifeless offense. In 2020, the Giants averaged a putrid 17.5 points per game, second-to-last in the NFL. The only offensive unit worse than the Giants was the Jets.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Brandon Jacobs’ High School Freshman Son Is Huge

The genetics in the Jacobs family are something else. Earlier this week, former New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs posted a photo of his son, Brayden. With a follow-up tweet, the NFL veteran explained that his 14 year old stands at 6-foot-4 and 264 lbs as a rising high school freshman — the same height and weight he clocked in during his rookie season with the Giants in 2005.
NFLallfans.co

Better Washed up Player; Tim Tebow, Brandon Jacobs, or Jordan Matthews?

With the recent announcement that Jordan Matthews is looking to make an NFL comeback as a tight end, I wanted to take a look around the league at other players who are attempting to make their comeback into the NFL at a different position from which they previously played at. The three names unfortunately all have ties to the Eagles in some way or another.
NFLBig Blue View

Giants news, 6/25: Evan Engram, Xavier McKinney’s grudge, Justin Tuck, more

Kadarius Toney of the Giants got mixed reviews, which is not unexpected or inaccurate. When Toney was on the field you could see the talent that made him a first-round pick. He was explosive and has the ability to change directions and accelerate at a moment's notice. The only problem is we didn't see it often. He couldn't find a cleat that fit at rookie minicamp, skipped OTAs because his contract wasn't signed (an extremely unusual approach) and then had a family emergency during minicamp. The Giants better hope this isn't a sign of things to come.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots' Brandon Bolden details heartfelt reason for changing jersey number

New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden spent all eight of his NFL seasons donning the No. 38 jersey number. Bolden’s been an integral part of the Patriots as a special teamer and back for seven of those seasons and he’s on the latter part of his most recent two-year contract. The 31-year-old will be a lock for the 53-man roster, but this year he’ll be sporting a No. 25 jersey.
NFLdailymagazine.news

Cam Akers as WR, number changes, impact rookies and other Rams news

Having made it through another week of the NFL offseason, we take a look around the NFC West to see what has been going on with the Arizona Cardinals' division rivals. Next up are the Los Angeles Rams. Below are some stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.
