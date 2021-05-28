Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Allegri returns to Juventus as coach to replace Pirlo

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hNV60_0aERHXGS00

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Massimiliano Allegri returned to Juventus on Friday, taking over as coach only hours after Andrea Pirlo left the job.

Allegri won five straight Serie A titles with Juventus, including four league and cup doubles, and also reached two Champions League finals. He was fired by the club two years ago.

“Massimiliano Allegri is the Juventus coach once more. Massimiliano Allegri is the Juventus coach once more,” Juventus said in a statement, excitedly repeating itself. “Allegri returns to a bench that he knows very well, a club that he loves and that loves him back, to begin today a new journey together, toward new goals.”

The 53-year-old Allegri has reportedly signed a three-year deal with the club.

Pirlo coached Juventus for only one season, but the team’s fourth-place finish ended a run of nine straight Serie A titles. The club did not say whose decision it was to go, but reports in Italy say the 42-year-old Pirlo was fired.

Pirlo appeared surprised at the decision, writing on Instagram that he “reached all the objectives that were asked of me” and that his time at the club had ended “in a way I didn’t expect.”

Pirlo, a former Juventus player who had never coached at any level before taking over, was appointed last year after Maurizio Sarri was fired.

“A few months ago, Andrea Pirlo, an icon of world soccer, began his new adventure, his first as a coach,” Juventus said in a statement. “To do this, first of all, it takes courage, as well as awareness of one’s own means ... Pirlo has just begun the first steps of what will no doubt become a brilliant career as a coach.”

Juventus won the Italian Cup and the Super Cup under Pirlo, but Inter Milan won the Serie A title.

The club also faltered in the Champions League, losing to Porto in the round of 16.

“Since in soccer, what counts are the victories, let’s remember them: in the space of a few short months Pirlo’s Juve has raised two trophies: The Italian Supercup and the Coppa Italia. And he, as coach, brought home brilliant victories on the most prestigious of fields, from San Siro to Camp Nou,” Juventus said.

Nicknamed “the maestro” as a player for his passing skills, Pirlo helped Italy win the 2006 World Cup and also won Serie A six times — twice with AC Milan and four times with Juventus. He also won the Champions League twice with Milan.

Coaching another team seems to be in his future. He has already been linked with the vacant position at Sassuolo.

“My first season as a coach is over. It was an intense year, complicated but marvelous at the same time,” Pirlo said. “This adventure, despite ending in a way I didn’t expect, has made it even clearer what I want my future to be.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

479K+
Followers
252K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
Person
Maurizio Sarri
Person
Andrea Pirlo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Cup#Turin#Ap#Serie A#Massimiliano#The Champions League#Italian#Ac Milan#Sassuolo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Place
Europe
News Break
A.C. Milan
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Juventus star Ronaldo used Man Utd as 'apprenticeship' claims ex-coach

Former Manchester United development coach Mick Clegg says Cristiano Ronaldo used the club as an "apprenticeship". Plucked from Sporting Lisbon as a teenager, Ronaldo slowly became one of the Premier League's best players under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson. Now a five-time Ballon D'Or winner after a hugely successful...
SoccerYardbarker

Opinion: Without a better midfield, Allegri would struggle at Juventus

Juventus fans all around the globe breathed a sigh of relief after hearing the news of Massimiliano Allegri’s return to Juventus. After the underwhelming experiments of Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo, the appointment of a proven winner was a welcomed sight. As we mentioned in a previous opinion piece, Max...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Juventus 'interested in bringing Paul Pogba back from Man United' in reunion with new coach Max Allegri... but Italian giants 'would need to sell Cristiano Ronaldo' to afford French star's £90m price tag this summer

Juventus are 'open to the idea of bringing Paul Pogba back from Manchester United this summer but would have to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to afford him'. New manager Massimiliano Allegri knows he needs to rebuild the midfield to restore Juventus to title winners in Italy. And France midfielder Pogba, who...
Premier Leaguebbcgossip.com

Allegri’s mentor reveals Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea snubs from Juventus boss

Giovanni Galeone says a man back with the Bianconeri turned down approaches from England and Spain during a previous stint in Turin. Massimiliano Allegri’s coaching mentor, Giovanni Galeone, claims a man back at Juventus for a second spell snubbed approaches from Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain during a previous stint with the Bianconeri.
SoccerTribal Football

Argentina coach Scaloni explains axing Juventus striker Dybala

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has explained his axing of Juventus striker Paulo Dybala. Dybala is out of their squad for their World Cup qualifiers and most likely will now miss the Copa America. Scaloni said: “As an Argentine, I can tell you that the Italian championship is always a point...
Soccermelodyinter.com

Juventus consider Pjanic return on loan this summer

Miralem Pjanic arrived at Barcelona last summer from Juventus with plenty of optimism, yet that drastically subsided as Ronald Koeman failed to give him many opportunities. His lack of game time coupled with the confirmation of Koeman’s stay at Barcelona has led him to look for another club. La Gazzetta...
SoccerYardbarker

Juventus wants Serie A star to replace Ronaldo

Juventus is preparing for the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo before the start of next season. Ronaldo remains one of the most important players at the club and his goals have helped them to remain relevant in Italy. Despite their poor campaign as a team, he ended the season as Serie...
SoccerYardbarker

Juventus hoping to replace Demiral with young Fiorentina man

It’s been a busy week for Max Allegri following his return to Turin. The Juventus manager has been planning for next season with director Federico Cherubini the club’s vice-president Pavel Nedved. According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, a new striker and midfielder are the coach’s priorities for the summer, but...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Everton 'launch talks with sacked Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo' as Italian joins Nuno Espirito Santo and Steven Gerrard on Toffees' shortlist to replace Real Madrid-bound Carlo Ancelotti

Andrea Pirlo is ready to jump straight back into management after his Juventus sacking, entering talks to replace his old AC Milan boss Carlo Ancelotti at Everton. The Italian maestro lifted silverware through the Coppa Italia last season but a dismal title defence and an increasingly unsettled Cristiano Ronaldo saw him booted out of Turin.
SoccerTribal Football

Juventus president Agnelli defends sacking Pirlo

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has defended sacking Andrea Pirlo. Agnelli dumped Pirlo and brought back Max Allegri last week, despite Juve finishing with the Coppa Italia and Champions League qualification this season. “I want to thank Andrea and his whole staff," said Agnelli. “If I have to analyse the season...
Soccerbesoccer.com

Allegri wants Vlahovic or Icardi as Ronaldo replacement

Juventus have started to think about life without Cristiano Ronaldo. Massimiliano Allegri has started looking for a strike partner for Alvaro Morata, a role which could be filled by either Dusan Vlahovic or Mauro Icardi. Juventus are not looking to waste any time in creating their squad for the 2021/22...
Soccermelodyinter.com

Juventus target Gabriel Jesus as possible replacement for Ronaldo

Juventus are said to be intensifying the chase of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus as possible replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Although it is being rumoured that Ronaldo will leave Juve this summer, the Portugal international is yet to give credence to the story but Juve believe it is better to begin early in pursuit of a replacement.
SoccerTribal Football

Szczesny insists he's happy at Juventus; discusses Pirlo exit

Wojciech Szczesny insists he's happy at Juventus. The Poland goalkeeper is being linked with Jose Mourinho's Roma. “After a long silence, I had a contact with Juve and I was told that no one has doubts about my position as number one," said the goalkeeper at a Poland presser. “Nothing...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Report – Only the sale of Ronaldo will see Pogba return to Juventus

Juventus remains keen on signing Paul Pogba this summer as they look to bolster their squad under Massimiliano Allegri. The Bianconeri lost the Serie A title to Inter Milan last season after winning it for nine consecutive campaigns. One area of Andrea Pirlo’s squad which failed to deliver excellent performances...