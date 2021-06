LINCOLN, Neb. — Catch equestrian jumpers, reenactors, local crafters and live music at Fort Robinson State Park’s 100 Years of Nebraska Parks celebration June 26. The event will feature the Fort Market with local crafters from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Buffalo Barracks; equestrian jumping at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the new parade ground; and The Great Plains Garrison reenactors of the Indian Wars era doing a living history demonstration from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the old parade ground.