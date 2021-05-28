Cancel
UEFA

Netherlands goalkeeper Cillessen tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Netherlands goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen will not travel with the national team to a pre-European Championship training camp in Portugal after testing positive for COVID-19, the Dutch soccer association said Friday.

The Valencia goalkeeper is symptom-free and medical staff are closely monitoring his condition.

“As soon as it is medically responsible, he will join the team,” the association said.

Frank de Boer is taking his squad to Lagos, Portugal, on Saturday for a training camp, including a friendly against Scotland on June 2.

The Netherlands opens its Euro 2020 campaign in Amsterdam on June 13 against Ukraine in the Group C game.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

