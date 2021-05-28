South Korea: BoK hints at an earlier normalization – UOB

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in four straight days, gathering more than 40 points or 1.3 percent on its way to a fresh record closing high. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 3,260-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft ahead of the FOMC statement later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead. The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Tuesday as gains from the oil companies and technology stocks were capped by weakness from the financials and automobile producers. For the day, the index added 6.50 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 3,258.63 after trading between 3,247.90 and 3,262.80. Volume was 1.7 billion shares worth 14.5 trillion won. There were 443 decliners and 399 gainers. Among the actives, Shinhan Financial rose 0.12 percent, while KB Financial lost 0.53 percent, Hana Financial fell 0.33 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.50 percent, LG Electronics gained 0.63 percent, SK Hynix climbed 1.18 percent, LG Chem dropped 0.85 percent, Lotte Chemical rallied 2.42 percent, S-Oil spiked 2.93 percent, SK Innovation surged 3.96 percent, POSCO sank 0.73 percent, SK Telecom retreated 0.90 percent, KEPCO eased 0.19 percent, Hyundai Motor shed 0.42 percent, Kia Motors dipped 0.11 percent and Naver was unchanged.