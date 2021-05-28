Cancel
South Korea: BoK hints at an earlier normalization – UOB

Cover picture for the articleEconomist at UOB Group Ho Woei Chen, CFA, reviews the latest BoK event. “The Bank of Korea (BOK) continued to keep its benchmark base rate unchanged at a record-low of 0.50% in May in a unanimous decision. This was in line with consensus and our expectation. The base rate was slashed by 75 bps between March-May last year to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.”

