Reno, NV

May 26, 2021 Reno City Council Highlights

Reno, Nevada
In our ongoing commitment to keep citizens and media informed, we’ve summarized the outcomes of a few key agenda items from today’s Regular Meeting of the Reno City Council:

D.5 - Pedestrian Safety Zones

Council approved creation of Pedestrian Safety Zones. Nevada has among the highest rates of pedestrian fatalities in the country. By using accident data and heat mapping, analysts and staff targeted multiple areas across the city with the most danger. The zones allow for an increase of fines or incarceration in the zones for more than 20 traffic violations.

D.8 - Stonegate Community Benefit Contribution Agreement

Council approved the new agreement with the developer.

The Community Benefit Contribution Agreement contains $1.5 million as follows:

• $800,000 directed to recreation and community facilities in Ward 4.

• $500,000 directed to support development of a regional aquatics facility in the city.

• $100,000 grant program for recreation and athletics for children in Ward 4.

• $100,000 to create a small business incubator in Ward 4.

The agreement also moves the production of 200 rental units at 60% of area median income earlier into the project.

C.1 - Cost-of-Living Increase

Council approved a pay increase for affected collective bargaining employees.

D.4 - Parking Meters

Council directed staff to move forward with a contract with IPS group for replacement of Downtown Reno parking meters. The existing units run on 2G cell technology and required upgrades. The units should improve reliability and speed when using a credit card.

C.2 - 22 on Lakeside Zoning Map Amendment

Council approved the introduction of a zoning map amendment for this three-parcel area. The amendment would change zoning from single-family to multi-family residential. The project is located near Lakeside Drive and West Peckham Lane.

I.1 - 22 on Lakeside Appeal

Council affirmed the Planning Commission decision with agreed modifications. The changes include increased amenities and greenspace, along with a redesign that lowers the total units from 22 to 18 for this infill project.

G.1.1 - Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority

Council appointed Jennifer Cunningham.

Reno City Council meetings are streamed live at Reno.Gov/Meetings and televised live on Charter Spectrum - Channel 194. Past public meetings can be viewed on YouTube.

Reno occupies a valley colloquially known as the Truckee Meadows.

#Collective Bargaining#Regional Council#Residential Development#Community Development#Pedestrian Safety Zones#Ward 4#Ips#Lakeside Appeal Council#The Planning Commission#Gov Meetings#Area#Lakeside Drive#Public Meetings#Developer#West Peckham Lane#Traffic Violations#Pedestrian Fatalities#Single Family
Joint Statement: Regional Homeless Services

Regional partners, the City of Reno, City of Sparks, and Washoe County, are releasing the following statement regarding our unsheltered population and associated services. The Nevada Cares Campus (NCC) is the region’s new shelter. It provides case management services and opportunities to sleep, eat, rest, and shower for men, women, and couples. It also provides space for pets. Since opening on May 17, 2021, the daily number of individuals served has increased to 531. All who seek shelter at NCC are allowed to stay. It is a “low barrier” shelter. No one is turned away.
Newest Reno Fire Department hire “nose” arson crime

The Reno Fire Department’s (RFD) newest crime fighter has four legs and a keen sense of smell, giving him a nose-up on arsonists. K-9 Boston, a Labrador retriever, is RFD’s first accelerant detection specialist. Boston and Fire Investigator/K-9 handler Sean O’Brien recently graduated from the State Farm® Arson Dog Training...
City of Reno offices closed on May 31

City of Reno administrative offices will be closed on Monday, May 31, 2021 in observance of Memorial Day. All City of Reno recreation facilities and pools will be closed as well on May 31. Please visit Reno.gov/ParksandRec for more information. The Reno Police Department (RPD) would like to advise the...
People: Kate Marshall to co-chair Council of State Governments Fiscal Health subcommittee

Nevada Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall was recently named co-chair of the Council of State Governments Fiscal Health subcommittee. The panel is charged with exploring policies that support resilient state budgets and examining the fiscal status and operations of states. The goal is to ensure that state governments are financially prepared for unexpected crises such as the pandemic.
NEVADA VIEWS: Short-term rental bill exacerbates Nevadans’ pain

Nevadans continue to suffer the economic effects of the past year. The pandemic has deprived millions of Nevadans of their livelihood. Assembly Bill 363 could threaten the future of the short-term rental industry in Nevada — along with the jobs that vacation rentals support — as we attempt to recover from economic shutdowns.
John Lee running for Nevada governor as a Republican

CARSON CITY — North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee is running for governor of Nevada as a Republican and will formally announce his candidacy on Monday, his campaign confirmed. Lee’s run in the 2022 election was widely expected after a heavily-publicized switch in political parties early this year. After the...
Major energy bill aims to speed green power, jobs in Nevada

Democratic state lawmakers unveiled a sweeping renewable energy bill Thursday that they say will pave the path for Nevada to meet its renewable energy goals while boosting jobs along the way. Senate Bill 448, introduced in the Senate on Thursday, would “capitalize upon our regional position in the western United...
HOPCo acquires Reno-based Spine Nevada, forms partnership

Phoenix-based Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company recently acquired Reno-based Spine Nevada and its affiliated brands, Swift Urgent Clinic and Vein Nevada. Terms of the transaction, which closed on April 23, 2021, were not disclosed, according to a May 6 press release. , which advised Spine Nevada in the transaction. Greg Koonsman...
Washoe County students 9 and younger no longer need masks

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Students 9 years old and younger no longer need to wear masks at school, according to guidance released by the Washoe County School District. The change in the mask policy came down from the Nevada Department on Education Sunday evening. The district...
The Village at Rancharrah set to open this summer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New shops and restaurants at The Village at Rancharrah are set to start opening next month. The new commercial development bringing dining, shopping and office space opportunities to south Reno is under the direction of Tolles Development Company and will house around 20 businesses. The newest...
Nevada senator promotes bill to expand police peer counseling

CARSON CITY — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s effort to expand peer counseling programs for police cleared a legislative hurdle late last week as lawmakers sent the bill through committee in recognition of National Police Week. The Confidentiality Opportunities for Peer Support (Cops) Counseling Act, sponsored by the Nevada Democrat...
North Las Vegas mayor running for Nevada governor

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee (R) is running for governor in Nevada. Lee, who was first elected mayor in 2013, announced his candidacy in a video on Monday. In it, the two-term mayor attacked the Democratic Party, claiming that socialists control the party he “once knew,” later adding “socialism is a cancer, and if we don’t fight back, it’ll kill us.”
Top Workplaces Nevada announces winners

Top Workplaces 2021 has announced its 42 winners. The No. 1 large, small and medium company, along with special awards, will be revealed at a special live awards ceremony in the fall. Last year, Helix Electric won in the category of 500 or more employees. Encompass Health — Home Health...
Progressive Bills Stall In Nevada; Activists Disappointed

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Democratic Party-aligned groups and activists rebuked leaders from their own party Friday after proposals they championed did not make it past a key legislative deadline. Proposals to limit police use of force, crackdown on housing discrimination and ban law enforcement agencies from using ticket and...
Lawmakers approve stimulus funding to restore vacant positions

Lawmakers voted Saturday to restore nearly 500 positions that were originally held vacant because of budget cuts ordered last summer. The bulk of them are the 487 full-time positions held vacant or eliminated within the Nevada System of Higher Education. Sen. Heidi Seevers Gansert, R-Reno, applauded the decision. She had...
Nevada unemployment office launches new ID.me verification system

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced on Monday the creation of a new identity verification system called ID.me that's meant to streamline security with unemployment claims. All individuals with regular UI claims created on or after April 18, 2021 will be required...
Nevada needs 'crack down' on black-market marijuana, judiciary chairman says

A leading lawmaker in the Nevada Legislature said on Nevada Newsmakers the state's cannabis industry needs help in cracking down on black-market marijuana sales. Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas and the chair of the Judiciary Committee, said the lack of attention on the lucrative illegal marijuana industry has to do with manpower and priorities.