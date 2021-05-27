May 26, 2021 Reno City Council Highlights

In our ongoing commitment to keep citizens and media informed, we’ve summarized the outcomes of a few key agenda items from today’s Regular Meeting of the Reno City Council:

D.5 - Pedestrian Safety Zones

Council approved creation of Pedestrian Safety Zones. Nevada has among the highest rates of pedestrian fatalities in the country. By using accident data and heat mapping, analysts and staff targeted multiple areas across the city with the most danger. The zones allow for an increase of fines or incarceration in the zones for more than 20 traffic violations.

D.8 - Stonegate Community Benefit Contribution Agreement

Council approved the new agreement with the developer.

The Community Benefit Contribution Agreement contains $1.5 million as follows:

• $800,000 directed to recreation and community facilities in Ward 4.

• $500,000 directed to support development of a regional aquatics facility in the city.

• $100,000 grant program for recreation and athletics for children in Ward 4.

• $100,000 to create a small business incubator in Ward 4.

The agreement also moves the production of 200 rental units at 60% of area median income earlier into the project.

Council approved a pay increase for affected collective bargaining employees.

D.4 - Parking Meters

Council directed staff to move forward with a contract with IPS group for replacement of Downtown Reno parking meters. The existing units run on 2G cell technology and required upgrades. The units should improve reliability and speed when using a credit card.

C.2 - 22 on Lakeside Zoning Map Amendment

Council approved the introduction of a zoning map amendment for this three-parcel area. The amendment would change zoning from single-family to multi-family residential. The project is located near Lakeside Drive and West Peckham Lane.

I.1 - 22 on Lakeside Appeal

Council affirmed the Planning Commission decision with agreed modifications. The changes include increased amenities and greenspace, along with a redesign that lowers the total units from 22 to 18 for this infill project.

G.1.1 - Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority

Council appointed Jennifer Cunningham.

Reno City Council meetings are streamed live at Reno.Gov/Meetings and televised live on Charter Spectrum - Channel 194. Past public meetings can be viewed on YouTube.