Liverpool’s forgotten forward Divock Origi has been tipped to leave the club this summer by a leading football journalist. The 26-year-old barely featured for the Reds in 2020-2021, making just two starts among nine Premier League appearances. The Belgium international played four times in the Champions League and got a run out in domestic cup competitions. But it is an unsatisfactory situation that a player who arrived to much fanfare is now on the peripheries.