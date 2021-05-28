Cancel
U.S. Politics

Biden Orders Investigation Into Origins Of The Coronavirus

 29 days ago

President Biden has ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to redouble their efforts to try and figure out the origin of the coronavirus, and he wants the answer in 90 days. There are still questions about whether the virus spilled over from animals to humans or if it was accidentally leaked from a lab. But is it possible to get a conclusive answer about the origin without cooperation from China? NPR China affairs correspondent John Berwick is here to talk about this with us. Hi, John.

Jen Psaki
Xavier Becerra
#Npr China#Chinese#The World Health Assembly#Health And Human Services#Who#White House#Trump#Copyright Npr
