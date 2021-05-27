Cancel
Nevada State

In-person public meetings set to resume on June 1

Reno, Nevada
Reno, Nevada
 18 days ago

Per the Nevada Health Response (State of Nevada), normal Open Meeting Law requirements at the City of Reno will resume on June 1, 2021. The first in-person public meeting will be the Regular Meeting of the Reno City Council on June 2, 2021, starting at 10 a.m.

Those wishing to address the Reno City Council remotely may submit public comment through the online public comment form found at Reno.Gov/PublicComment, by sending an email to CityClerk@reno.gov, or by leaving a voicemail at 775-393-4499. Comments received prior to 4 p.m. on the day preceding the meeting will be transcribed, provided to City Council for review, and entered into the record. Comments received after 4 p.m. on the day preceding the meeting will be provided to City Council for review prior to adjournment, and entered into the record.

Those wishing to address the Reno City Council in person shall submit a “Request to Speak” form to the City Clerk. Public comment, whether on action items or general public comment, is limited to three (3) minutes per person. Unused time may not be reserved by the speaker, nor allocated to another speaker. No action may be taken on a matter raised under general public comment until the matter is included on an agenda as an item on which action may be taken. On specific agenda items, the presiding officer may prohibit comment if the content of the comments is a topic that is not relevant to, or within the authority of, the City Council, or if the content is willfully disruptive of the meeting by being irrelevant, repetitious, slanderous, offensive, inflammatory, irrational or amounting to personal attacks or interfering with the rights of other speakers.

Any person making willfully disruptive remarks while addressing the Reno City Council & Redevelopment Agency Board or while attending the Reno City Council & Redevelopment Agency Board meeting may be removed from the room by the presiding officer, and the person may be barred from further audience before the Reno City Council & Redevelopment Agency Board during that session of the Reno City Council & Redevelopment Agency Board. See, Nevada Attorney General Opinion No. 00-047 (April 27, 2001); Nevada Open Meeting Law Manual, 8.05.

In addition, any person willfully disrupting the meeting may be removed from the room by the presiding officer. See, NRS 241.030(4)(a); RMC 8.12.024, 8.12.027. Examples of disruptive conduct include, without limitation, yelling, stamping of feet, whistles, applause, heckling, name calling, use of profanity, personal attacks, physical intimidation, threatening use of physical force, assault, battery, or any other acts intended to impede the meeting or infringe on the rights of the Reno City Council & Redevelopment Agency Board, city staff, or meeting participants.

For more information, please view the updated Rules of the Reno City Council.

Early on in the pandemic, Governor Steve Sisolak signed Emergency Directive 006, which required online and virtual meetings of public bodies. That directive will no longer be in effect as of 11:59 p.m. on May 31, per Emergency Directive 044.

City Hall Services - In Person and Virtual

Reno City Hall (1 E. 1st St. in downtown Reno) continues to be open to the public for in-person services Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This includes City of Reno payments: sewer payments, public records, business licenses, building permits, planning applications and information, mapping cases, fire inspection fees, parking tickets, etc.

For safety and convenience, the above City Hall services are still available virtually, as they have been during the pandemic.

Entry and exit is available through the second floor of the parking garage. The first floor entry will remain closed, except when public meetings are occurring in the Council Chamber. Parking will be validated.

Customers who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will not be required to wear masks while visiting City Hall.

