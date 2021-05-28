Cancel
RBNZ unveils plans of hiking rates – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, comments on the latest RBNZ meeting. “The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), at its May Meeting, decided to maintain the current stimulatory level of monetary settings – the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%, and the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) and Funding for Lending (FLP) programmes unchanged.”

