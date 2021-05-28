Cancel
BioShock 4 seemingly using the next-gen Unreal Engine 5

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 19 days ago
BioShock 4 could be using the Unreal Engine 5 according to a new job listing. The recruitment advert for a Senior Gameplay Programmer at Cloud Chamber, where the upcoming BioShock 4 is being developed, mentions Epic's Unreal Engine 5, specifically that the candidate "work within Unreal Engine 5 adapting existing systems and building new technology in order to fulfill the project’s technical needs and creative goals." (via OpAttack)

#Game Engine#Unreal Engine 5#Epic Games#Bioshock#Next Gen#Bioshock 4#Cloud Chamber
