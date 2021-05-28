BioShock 4 seemingly using the next-gen Unreal Engine 5

Ghostrunner is one of those hidden gems that fans of fast-paced, difficult games simply have to play. The high-intensity action, combined with a laid-back but intriguing story of a dystopian future, makes for some wonderful moments that are hard to miss. Its commercial and critical acclaim is nothing to scoff at, with so much to look forward to as you play through. If you haven’t had the chance to play yet though, or wish to play it in higher fidelity, soon you’ll have your chance. Ghostrunner is making its way to both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 28, bringing the great game with tons of upgrades in store.