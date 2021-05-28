Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Father's Day Cognac Gifts

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hennessy XO Father’s Day gift set is a limited-edition offering from the brand that is being launched in the UK as a premium option for children to give to their parents. The celebratory set includes a bottle of the brand's namesake spirits along with two bespoke tumbler glasses that are the design work of Baccarat designer Thomas Bastide exclusively for the brand. The shape of the glass was chosen to help enhance the experience of drinking the cognac either neat, over ice or as part of a simple serve.

www.trendhunter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Perfect Gift#Design#Food Drink#Beverages#Baccarat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksvinepair.com

Maipe Malbec 2018

Host/Hostess Gifting, House Wine, Last Minute Wine Runs. A little lean for a Malbec, but a good concentration of fruit balances the acidity. Not a complex wine, but a great last-minute go-to for a day of grilling.
MakeupTrendHunter.com

K-Beauty Lip Balms

LINE FRIENDS' BT21 and The Crème Shop teamed up to create a limited-edition collection for Millennials and Gen Z that shares the faces of eight unique characters and fun macaron lip balm products. Each character has a personality and backstory of their own, as well as expressive facial features that promise to win over the hearts of people whether or not they are fans. The moisturizing and nourishing lip balm products are available in dessert-like packaging and flavors like birthday cake and lemon drop to match. Enriched with Vitamin E and shea butter, the balms share skin-caring essentials with K-beauty style.
Relationships1051thebounce.com

Dad Discovers His 11-Year-Old Daughter Drinking Mimosas in the Bathtub

A dad has gone viral after making a shocking discovery in his bathroom — his little girl was making her own cocktails (sans alcohol) to unwind after a stressful day. Brandon, known on TikTok as @brandon_rainwater, captured the moment he realized his 11-year-old daughter was drinking “mimosas,” with sparkling grape juice and orange juice.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Grocery Store Gins

UK grocery brand Aldi launched the limited edition Solar Gin to celebrate the solar eclipse. The new spirit joins the Eclipse Gin in the Elements by Haysmith’s collection. The Solar Gin is made with premium botanical ingredients, including juniper and schezuan pepper. The spirit boasts a zesty, blackcurrant flavor that evokes the power of plants. The Solar Gin is best served chilled with a splash of tonic and a refreshing cucumber garnish.
New York City, NYwineindustryadvisor.com

Babe Wine Keeps the Summer We Deserve Going with Limited Edition Tie-Dye Cans

$1 from Every Case of BABE’s New Tie-Dye Rosé Cans Will Be Donated to the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation All Summer Long. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 – Following last month’s Summer We Deserve kickoff with drag queen superstar Rosé, everyone’s favorite bubbly, portable and inclusive canned wine BABE has dropped limited-edition tie-dye cans nationwide in support of the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation. Through this partnership, BABE will donate* one dollar for each case of these Insta-worthy Rosé cans sold, up to $50,000, which will support the ACLU Foundation’s efforts in pursuit of liberty and justice for all.
Food & DrinksComicBook

Kit Kat Introduce Fruity Cereal Flavor

Fans of Kit Kat have had a lot of things to enjoy in the past several months. Late last year saw the launch of the Kit Kat Flavor Club, where lucky fans would get special Kit Kat swag and in-development Kit Kat products, and Kit Kat thins hit store shelves earlier this year. Now, another new flavor innovation is hitting stores: Kit Kat Fruity Cereal.
winemag.com

Mark Ryan 2017 Old Vines Cabernet Sauvignon (Columbia Valley (WA))

A blend of Klipsun and Red Willow Vineyard fruit, the aromas pull you into the glass, with notes of spice, black currant, dried herb and bittersweet chocolate. A luscious palate follows, showing plenty of density and midpalate richness to the black fruit flavors. There's more than enough scaffolding to stand it up straight. Yum. Best after 2025. Sean P. Sullivan.
Food & Drinkstripsavvy.com

Delta's Exclusive New Beer Elevates Your In-Flight Taste Buds

The real reason airline food tastes so bad? Your own taste buds. At 36,000 feet, we can lose up to 30 percent of our taste buds while flying due to altitude and pressure. So while that chicken paillard might not be Michelin-star worthy, it's probably not actually as bad as it seems. But how can we enjoy a refreshing in-flight beer if we can't actually taste it the way it was intended to be?
Drinksmasterofmalt.com

New Arrival of the Week: Manzanilla La Gitana En Rama

Today, we’re dreaming of Spain while sipping the latest release of a very special dry sherry called Manzanilla La Gitana En Rama. Just add gordal olives and you could be in Andalusia. As we still can’t easily travel abroad, my wife and I often talk wistfully of where we’d like...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Short Rib Burgers

Next Meats Co. collaborated with Wayback Burgers to create a plant-based short rib burger made with the world's first plant-based Japanese-style barbecue meat. The East Meats Next burger features the NEXT Yakiniku short rib with fresh kimchi and ponzu cucumbers. The meatless alternative is rich in protein, free from cholesterol and it is described as being full of light Japanese barbecue flavoring.
Food & Drinksshankennewsdaily.com

Interview, Part 1: ABC Fine Wine & Spirits’ Dave Larue

With 123 stores stretching from the Florida Panhandle to Miami, Orlando-based ABC Fine Wine & Spirits is the largest independent liquor store chain in the Sunshine State, and has revenues estimated at well over a half-billion dollars. Dave Larue, great grandson of founder Jack Holloway and nephew to principals Jess and Charles Bailes III, serves as vice president, sales, and is involved in virtually every aspect of the business, including merchandising, promotions, and pricing. SND contributing editor Terri Allan spoke with Larue about ABC’s experience throughout the pandemic and the trends that continue today.
MakeupTrendHunter.com

Multi-Functional Vegan Cosmetics

For fans of vegan cosmetics and multi-functional products, the KVD Beauty Super Pomade Vegan Eyeliner, Shadow & Brow Pigment brings the best of both worlds, answering to needs for convenience, as well as asks for ethical consumption. Described as a "one-pot wonder for waterproof eyeliner, shadow, and brows," the KVD...
Restaurantslionheartv.net

The iconic beef and cheese combo sandwich has landed on Pizza Hut’s iconic Pan Pizza

Since opening its first branch in the Philippines in 1984, Pizza Hut has been continuously reinventing its flavorful offerings to enable new experiences for diners, taking cues from the many cuisines of the world and reworking them into iconic creations that are guaranteed to satisfy any pizza lover. And now, the brand is continuing this streak with a brand-new offer inspired by one of the most beloved food items in the world—the Philly Cheesesteak Pan Pizza, the ultimate Beef and Cheese Combo in our crunchy-on-the-outside, soft-and-chewy-on-the-inside Pan Pizza!
Makeupthestrategist.co.uk

What’s The Best Lip Balm?

When it comes to lip balm, there’s a lot to consider. The ideal lip balm will immediately soothe chapped lips and make them feel soft and smooth, but won’t leave any tacky or sticky residue. With so many options on the market, in terms of texture, scent, and formula, it...
Skin CareRefinery29

13 Cruelty-Free Brands Making Our Beauty Kits Kinder

So you’ve done your research and decided that you want to transform your beauty kit for the better. You’re all good on the vegan front, with a handful of the best vegan brands to shop right now to get you started. But you also want to make sure you’re buying from cruelty-free brands. Same thing, right? Wrong. The beauty world's lack of clarity strikes again: not all vegan brands are cruelty-free and not all cruelty-free brands are vegan.
Designers & Collectionsthefashionisto.com

Dior Men Partners with Sacai for Spring ’22 Capsule Collection

Dior Men artistic director Kim Jones and Sacai creative director Chitose Abe join forces for spring-summer 2022. The designers create a Dior Men x Sacai capsule collection, which brings together the best attributes of both brands. Dior’s modern, concise tailoring complements Sacai as a purveyor and trendsetter of Japanese fashion tastes.
UEFAcampaignbriefasia.com

MassiveMusic joins Songtradr group alongside Song Zu and Big Sync Music

Songtradr, the world’s largest B2B music licensing tech platform, recently announced the acquisition of MassiveMusic, the world’s largest creative music agency, renowned for helping global brands become more strategic and effective with the emotional power of music and sound. As part of the Songtradr family, MassiveMusic joins forces with Song Zu and Big Sync Music to bring together a depth of creative skill and resources the industry has not seen before. The partnership enables brands and creators to solve all their music needs in one place including bespoke, artist collaborations, music licensing, extensive data analytics and world class sonic branding.
Yogatalesbuzz.com

SARVA’s quirky campaign featuring Malaika Arora, Mira Kapoor ahead of World Yoga Day says health journey #StartTohKaro

Ahead of International day or Yoga on 21st June, SARVA, India’s fastest growing yoga-based wellness platform, has undertaken a one-of-its-kind campaign called #StartTohKaro. The brand aims to encourage people to become fit or begin their fitness journey irrespective their health needs or their fitness preferences. SARVA is seen promoting the use of platforms in addition to their own, all of which offer similar digital wellness services.