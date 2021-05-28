Father's Day Cognac Gifts

LINE FRIENDS' BT21 and The Crème Shop teamed up to create a limited-edition collection for Millennials and Gen Z that shares the faces of eight unique characters and fun macaron lip balm products. Each character has a personality and backstory of their own, as well as expressive facial features that promise to win over the hearts of people whether or not they are fans. The moisturizing and nourishing lip balm products are available in dessert-like packaging and flavors like birthday cake and lemon drop to match. Enriched with Vitamin E and shea butter, the balms share skin-caring essentials with K-beauty style.