Father's Day Cognac Gifts
The Hennessy XO Father’s Day gift set is a limited-edition offering from the brand that is being launched in the UK as a premium option for children to give to their parents. The celebratory set includes a bottle of the brand's namesake spirits along with two bespoke tumbler glasses that are the design work of Baccarat designer Thomas Bastide exclusively for the brand. The shape of the glass was chosen to help enhance the experience of drinking the cognac either neat, over ice or as part of a simple serve.www.trendhunter.com