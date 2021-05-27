Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Placerville, CA

El Dorado Trail Wins ASCE Outstanding Bikeways and Trails Project Award

sacog.org
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe El Dorado Trail is a cornerstone to the budding trail network in the Sacramento region. The trail covers more than 35 miles, from the Camino community, west to the El Dorado-Sacramento county border at the City of Folsom. A notable addition in 2018 that connected the City of Placerville over Weber Creek Canyon to the Missouri Flat interchange brought recognition in 2020 from the American Society of Civil Engineers, who aptly deemed it an Outstanding Bikeways and Trails Project.

www.sacog.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Dorado#Bikers#Asce Outstanding Bikeways#Trails Project Award#Camino#Missouri Flat
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folsom, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
State
Missouri State
City
Placerville, CA
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.