Get one everyday carry item that can do it all with the BT BAG versatile backpack. This expandable bag has an adjustable height and a storage capacity that can reach up to 70 liters. Moreover, it has a suitcase mounting strap that makes it great for leisure travel and business trips alike. Additionally, with a fully waterproof exterior, the BT BAG can handle a little weather. Not only that, but it incorporates air mesh material and a reinforced bottom panel so you’re always comfortable wearing it on the go. Furthermore, with a full, 180-degree wide-angle opening, this versatile backpack makes it easy to see what’s inside. Plus, it has a magnetic buckle and YKK zippers to keep everything safe and secure. Finally, with a designated laptop storage space and a side strap pocket, this bag helps you stay organized.