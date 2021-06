As the popular saying goes, health is wealth. And this is just a hint at how important good health is to a person’s well-being and everyday life. Your general health is critical, and it significantly affects whatever activity you choose to engage in. The importance of staying healthy can never be overemphasized, and the best way to always maintain good health is by sticking to healthy practices consistently. There are many parts of the human body, and you must make deliberate efforts to keep each part functioning well before you can truly say you are healthy.