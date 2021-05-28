Homebuyers Squeezed As Western States See Prices Double Or More In Last Decade

This whole idea of real estate being the safest and most lucrative investment vehicle is a myth. Nobody is making money buying a sh*thole in the middle of a sh*thole. If you bought that house cash $90k and you were the landlord, what would you charge rent. How much would you pay in property taxes and upkeep? How many years would it take to recoup just your initial investment? How many hours would you have to personally spend doing sh*t there?