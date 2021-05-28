School e-bike safety workshop scheduled amid concerns about use

Some people are concerned about kids putting the proverbial pedal to the metal on e-bikes, and officials are looking to do something about it before school ends for the year. In the past week, Geneva Chong, who has a sixth-grader at Jackson Hole Middle School, wrote a letter to the editor of the Jackson Hole News&Guide concerned about middle schoolers’ e-bike use. Teton County School District No. 1 officials told the Jackson Hole Daily they have heard complaints about the same thing, and the Teton County Board of County Commissioners hosted a workshop Monday where a major topic of discussion was better educating people about pathway etiquette and riding the juiced up human-powered vehicles safely.