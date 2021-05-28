Cancel
Mercedes-AMG EQE Spied For The First Time To Confirm Rumors

By Angel Sergeev
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 19 days ago
In November last year, several weeks after the official announcement for the Mercedes-Benz EQE, we caught wind of patent filings with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, hinting at possible AMG versions of the electric sedan. The manufacturer trademarked the EQE 43, EQE 53, and EQE 63 monikers, thus unleashing rumors about performance electric models coming in the future. It turns out those rumors were correct.

Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

