Mercedes-AMG EQE Spied For The First Time To Confirm Rumors
In November last year, several weeks after the official announcement for the Mercedes-Benz EQE, we caught wind of patent filings with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, hinting at possible AMG versions of the electric sedan. The manufacturer trademarked the EQE 43, EQE 53, and EQE 63 monikers, thus unleashing rumors about performance electric models coming in the future. It turns out those rumors were correct.www.motor1.com