Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Global Energy Metals Expands Drill Program at Lovelock Mine Project in Nevada to Include Drilling at Treasure Box to Test Historically High-Grade Copper and Cobalt Mineralization

thenewswire.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe currently planned 1,400 metre program (6 to 8 drill holes) at Lovelock has been expanded to approximately 2,100 metres (9-10 drill holes) to capitalize on having drill contractors onsite at Lovelock so that the company can test historically high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization at Treasure Box. The Company is...

www.thenewswire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
Local
Nevada Industry
State
Nevada State
City
Lovelock, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining#Low Carbon Economy#Mineralization#Metal#Lovelock Mine Project#Treasure Box#Iocg#Humboldt Mafic Complex#Utah International#Nevada Sunrise#National Instrument#Gemc#Gblef#Fse#Emobility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Country
Norway
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Economymemphissun.com

Magna Terra Commences Exploration Program on the Great Northern and Viking Projects, Western Newfoundland

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Magna Terra') (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has initiated a systematic exploration program (the 'Exploration Program') at its 100% owned Great Northern and Viking Gold Projects ('Great Northern' and 'Viking'), located in western Newfoundland. The Exploration Program is focused on follow-up prospecting and geological mapping of the numerous geochemical and geophysical anomalies generated at and near the 2.4-kilometre Jacksons Arm Trend and the Rattling Brook Deposit as outlined in the Company's news release dated February 4, 2021. In addition, the Company is collecting 2,500 soil samples along the strike extent of the Jackson's Arm Trend and the Rattling Brook Deposit, in order to determine the full strike length of anomalous gold-in-soil reflected in underlying gold bearing structures that may continue for an additional 2.2+ kilometres.
Economybuffalonynews.net

MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake Begins Surface Exploration Program of Known Gold Targets and Airborne LiDAR Surveys

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / MAS Gold Corp. (TSXV:MAS) ('MAS Gold' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide a final summary of assay results from the 2021 winter core drill program, including holes NL21-056 to 061, undertaken on North Lake gold deposit, part of the Company's 100% owned Preview-North Property in the La Ronge Gold Belt, Saskatchewan. A total of 2,502.5 meters were drilled in 10 holes completed (see Table 1, Figures 1 & 2).
Economybostonstar.com

Eagle Plains' Partner Rockridge Resources Intersects 1.95% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 7.41 g/t Ag, 0.53% Zn and 0.02% Co (2.34% CuEq) over 14.02m at Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV:EPL) has been notified by option partner Rockridge Resources Ltd. (ROCK)(RRRLF)(RR0) ('Rockridge') that it has received initial results from the recently completed diamond drilling program at the Knife Lake Copper Project located in Saskatchewan, Canada (the 'Knife Lake Project' or 'Property'). Rockridge drilled a total of 2,043 metres in twelve drill holes and has received assays and completed interpretation for the first nine holes (1740.0m). Results for the remaining three holes will be released once results have been compiled and interpretation is complete. The Knife Lake Project, consisting of 81 claims totaling 55,471 hectares (137,069 acres), is an advanced-stage copper, silver, zinc and cobalt exploration property in Saskatchewan host to the Knife Lake Deposit.
Economyminingnewsnorth.com

Nova drilling high-grade RPM gold target

Nova Minerals Ltd. June 16 announced the start of drilling at RPM, a potentially higher-grade zone that represents the next stage of growth on the company's Estelle gold property in Alaska. Situated about 16 miles (25 kilometers) south of Korbel, where Nova has outlined 4.7 million ounces of gold in...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Skyharbour Expands Its Current Drill Program At Its High Grade Moore Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is expanding its current diamond drilling program at its flagship 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project, located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mine's Wheeler River project and near regional infrastructure on the southeast side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The current drilling program at Moore is progressing well and has provided significant encouragement to expand the current 3,500 metres drilling program to a total of 5,000 metres in 12 to 14 holes. This fully funded and permitted program will focus on following-up on existing unconformity and basement-hosted targets along the high grade Maverick structural corridor as well as newly defined targets at the Grid Nineteen area.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Grid Metals Reports New Drill Results from East Bull Lake Palladium Property; Completes Initial Drilling at Bannockburn Nickel Property

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Grid Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB: MSMGF) is pleased to report the final results from the Q1 2021 Parisien Lake area drill program at its East Bull Lake palladium property (the "Property") located near Sudbury, Ontario. Drilling continued to intersect palladium-dominant mineralization in the Central Parisien Lake Zone, including large step outs to the east of the main area of drilling. Similar palladium-rich mineralization was also intersected in two drill holes located several hundred metres to the south. One of these holes also intersected a pyroxenite-hosted, platinum-dominant style of mineralization - adding to a growing list of PGM-Cu-Ni sulfide mineralization styles discovered on the Property. The Company also completed an eight-hole drill program targeting bulk tonnage nickel sulfide mineralization at its Bannockburn Township property located in the Timmins region of Ontario. Results are pending for those holes.
Metal MiningBusiness Insider

Canada Silver Cobalt Hits Bonanza-Grade Silver at 53,739 g/tonne with Gold Equivalent of 23.31 oz/ton

COQUITLAM, BC, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTC: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce, within the eight new silver veins discovered to date, an additional wedge intercept of the high-grade silver vein (Vein 2) was intersected within 60 metres of the Robinson Zone Discovery hole CA-1108. The Robinson Zone, 100-percent owned by the Company, is located in the 78-square-kilometre Castle Silver Mine property, in Gowganda, Ontario, Canada.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sterling Metals Launches Maiden Drill Campaign at the Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) ('Sterling Metals' or the 'Company') is very pleased to report the commencement of a maiden drilling program on the Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc Sail Pond project ('Sail Pond' or the 'Project') located on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland, Canada. The drilling program will comprise of an initial 7,500 metres with one drill and is expected to take approximately 4 months to complete. Initial drill holes will target the South Zone, where previous exploration campaigns have identified extremely high-grade mineralization with grab sample results up to 4,526.1 g/t Ag, 0.9 g/t Au, 14.9 % Cu, 7.5 % Pb, 5.0 % Sb, and 9.6 % Zn (see Sterling Metals press release dated January 6, 2021). In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the results and interpretation of a gravity survey completed over the South Zone, which will assist with drill targeting.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG') is pleased to announce the opening of its Baker Mine Camp located within the road connected 'Toodoggone Production Corridor' of north-central British Columbia. With the assistance of Chu Cho Industries and in cooperation with TDG's neighbour Benchmark Metals Inc., the final stretch of the Finlay-Nation forest service road which runs from Highway 97 was cleared up to the Baker Camp during the final week of May. TDG's camp management team has mobilized and the 20-person camp at Baker Mine is scheduled to be fully operational by June 28, 2021. TDG's geological team led by VP Exploration, Andy Randell, P.Geo., is expected to arrive in camp by the June 24, 2021.
Economymining.com

Sterling Metals begins maiden drill program at Sail Pond, shares surge

Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG) announced on Tuesday it has begun a maiden drill program on the Sail Pond silver-base metals project in Newfoundland, Canada. The drilling follows high-grade assay results from soil sampling on the project earlier this year, which confirmed a 12km linear anomaly with grades of up to 657 g/t Ag and 0.68% Cu.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Strikepoint Announces 2021 Drill Programs at the High-Grade Porter Silver and Willoughby Gold Properties

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2021) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that its 2021 exploration programs have commenced at its 100%-owned Porter Silver Project and Willoughby gold-silver properties located east of the mining town of Stewart in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle. Drilling will commence at the Porter Projects, targeting extensions to known veins and large, regional silver targets within the system that hosts the largest, historic pure silver producers in the Stewart area: the famous Prosperity and Porter-Idaho mines, with drilling to begin at Willoughby mid-summer.
Economyphoenixherald.com

Maxtech Announces Completion of the First Drill Hole at St Anthony Mine and 5,000 m Program Underway

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Maxtech Ventures Inc. ('Maxtech' or the 'Company') (CSE:MVT)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce completion of its first diamond drill hole, SA21-15, as part of its Phase One diamond drilling program on the St Anthony mine property located in the Kenora-Patricia Mining District of North Western Ontario. Hole SA21-15 is the first of two planned twinned holes in a 15-hole drill program targeting a total of 5,000 m.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Aurania Reports That Drilling Has Intersected Sediment-Hosted Copper Mineralization at Tsenken N1

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2021) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") reports that drilling has intersected sediment-hosted copper mineralization at Tsenken N1 in the Company's Lost Cities - Cutucu Project ("Project") in southeastern Ecuador. As a result, drilling will continue at the Tsenken N1 target and the second rig is being moved to the Tiria-Shimpia target area.
Nevada StateStreetInsider.com

Contact Gold Makes Major Gold Discovery at the Green Springs Project, Nevada, Drills 54 metres of 0.55 g/t Oxide Gold

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2021) - Contact Gold Corp. (TSXV: C) (OTCQB: CGOLF) (the "Company" or "Contact Gold") is pleased to announce the drilling of a new gold discovery at its Green Springs gold project in White Pine County, Nevada.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Blue Lagoon Kicks Off 2021 Phase Two Drill Program On Its Dome Mountain Gold Project

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG) (FSE:7BL) (OTCQB: BLAGF) is pleased to announce that a crew has been mobilized to commence its Phase Two 2021 drill program on the Company's all year-round road accessible Dome Mountain Gold Project, located a short 50-minute drive from Smithers, British Columbia. A continuation of the 20,000-meter drill program announced in January 2021, the Phase 2 program is expected to be a minimum of 12,500 meters of diamond drilling.
Economyminingnewsnorth.com

Drills are turning at Cassiar Gold project

Cassiar Gold Corp. June 8 announced the start of a 15,000-meter drill program at its Cassiar Gold project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Roughly 12,000 meters of this drilling will test high-grade gold targets in the Cassiar South section of the 56,000-hectare (138,380 acres) property and 3,000 meters testing the lower grade bulk tonnage Taurus at Cassiar North.
Economyphoenixherald.com

Metallic Minerals Launches 10,000+ meter Drill Program at Keno Silver Project in Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Metallic Minerals (TSX.V:MMG | OTCQB:MMNGF) ('Metallic Minerals', or the 'Company') announces the mobilization of its exploration team for the start of the 2021 drilling and exploration campaign at the Company's 100% owned, 166 square kilometer Keno Silver project, located adjacent to Alexco Resource Corp's high-grade mining operations in the historic Keno Hill silver district of Canada's Yukon Territory. A multi-rig drill program of at least 10,000 meters is planned with a focus on expansion drilling at advanced-stage targets in addition to follow-up drilling at recent discoveries and initial reconnaissance drilling at several earlier-stage multi-kilometer-scale soil and geophysical targets.
Nevada StateStreetInsider.com

NV Gold Announces Lease of Drill-Ready Spanish Canyon Gold Project in Nevada

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB: NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Lease Agreement (the "Agreement") with Mountain Gold Claims, LLC (the "Vendor"), providing NV Gold the right to lease an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the Spanish Canyon Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada ("Spanish Canyon").
Economymemphissun.com

Quebec Precious Metals Cuts 1.83 g/t Au over 58.6 m and 2.15 g/t over 42.2 m Au in Drilling in Near-Surface, High-Grade Intervals, on the Sakami Project

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ('QPM' or the 'Company') (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is pleased to report the drill results from the 2021 winter program (7 holes, 2,079 m) for its 100% owned Sakami Project (the 'Project') in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory. The fully-funded summer program has started (see press release of June 1, 2021) and is designed to expand the mineralized zone at La Pointe Extension with 12,000 m of drilling in (40+ holes).
Industryresourceworld.com

Affinity Metals Reports New Discovery of High Grade Silver Zone with Drill Intersection of 0.90 m of 1,468 g/t Silver (2,354 g/t AgEq) with Additional Grab Samples as High as 3,380 g/t Ag, 2.12% Zn, >20% Pb at the Regal Project

Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) (OTC: ARIZF) (“Affinity”) (“the Corporation”) is pleased to report results from the fall exploration program conducted on the Regal Project located approximately 35 km northeast of Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada. Exploration work consisted of 3442.5 m of diamond drilling, supported by a prospecting and mapping program. The drill program resulted in the expansion of the high grade silver vein system first drilled by Affinity in 2019 (“Silver Stoke”), and also intersected multiple mineralized horizons 320 m to the southwest (“Silver Slam”): silver-gold bearing base metal veining, and a zinc rich massive sulphide horizon. These intersections show the potential for gold mineralization on the Regal property in the vicinity of the historical Allco workings. The sulphide mineralization and the structural and lithological setting shows similarities to the Rokmaster Resources Revel Ridge project located 7 km along strike to the northwest. Additionally, surface sampling returned a significant new gold-silver discovery in the northwest portion of the property.