Demand for U.S. petroleum spiked last week as consumption of gasoline and jet fuel jumped alongside a fading pandemic and increased travel. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday that demand during the week ended June 11 increased 16% week/week, with gasoline demand up 10%, jet fuel consumption ahead 22%, and demand for distillate fuel oil up 27%. Demand had declined the two previous weeks, though this followed gains over the course of the spring.