Today is: Amnesty International Day

News-Herald
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmnesty International is a non-governmental organization that focuses on the protection of human rights —working to prevent abuses to human rights, to fight for justice for those whose rights have been violated, and to expand and enforce human rights protections in international law, by lobbying governments and other powerful groups and publicizing their violations. Their early focus was on the release of political prisoners, but they now focus on many issues. Their main concerns are on the rights of freedom and speech and conscience, and on the right to not be tortured.

News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Society
Worldmatzav.com

Amnesty International Calls For Probe Into Iran’s President-Elect For Crimes Against Humanity

Amnesty International is urging the United Nations Human Rights Council to investigate Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi for crimes against humanity in connection with his alleged participation in the 1988 extrajudicial killings of thousands of political prisoners and other violent crackdowns. Agnès Callamard, secretary-general of the international human rights advocacy organization,...
ProtestsThe media Line.org

Amnesty International tells Iraqi Kurdistan Leaders to End Clampdown on Activists, Journalists

Human rights NGO says arrests, enforced disappearances on the rise in the autonomous region. Amnesty International has called on local leaders in Iraqi Kurdistan to cease the arrest and enforced disappearance of activists and journalists, which have been rising since March 2020, when there were countrywide demonstrations against mismanagement by authorities in the autonomous region.
Militarythepampanews.com

Women Veterans Day observed today

Women Veterans Day is observed on Saturday, June 12 in the United States, a date chosen to mark the anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, passed in 1948. This act granted women the right to serve as permanent, regular members of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and the recently formed Air Force at that time. The date is not recognized nationally, but is recognized by a number of states, either through legislation or proclamation, and organizations. The State of Texas acknowledges and honors the work of women in the United States Armed Forces and recognizes the unique challenges that they have faced.
Politicshoustonianonline.com

Amnesty International has criticized Mexico and Argentina for voting for Nicaragua in the OAS: “Coming with victims is unacceptable.”

Amnesty International (AI) expressed regret this Thursday Argentina Y Mexico They will not come along Resolution of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) Condemns the arrest of enemies in Nicaragua. “The AI ​​regrets the recent joint statement by the Argentine and Mexican governments, despite denying arrests...
Immigrationmelodyinter.com

On Facebook, Immigration Department endorses, shares post that says Rohingya migrants ‘unwelcomed’ here; gets chastised by Amnesty International

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Amid a storm of backlash towards their treatment of migrant nationals under the guise of curbing the spread of Covid-19, the Immigration Department has again managed to commit questionable acts, the latest being a post they shared on Facebook advocating anti-Rohingya sentiments. The post shared...
POTUSWashington Times

Amnesty International says DHS is deporting thousands of children to Mexico

The Biden administration reversed a Trump policy and is no longer expelling illegal immigrant children from Central America who show up at the border without parents — but children from Mexico who show up in the same condition are being deported, according to a new analysis. Amnesty International USA figures...
Advocacytrtworld.com

Amnesty: Israel unleashed 'ruthless excessive force' on Palestinians

Amnesty International has said that Israeli police committed a catalogue of violations against Palestinians in Israel and occupied East Jerusalem –– including using unlawful force against peaceful protesters, sweeping mass arrests, and subjecting detainees to torture and other ill-treatment –– during a recent war in Gaza and hostilities in occupied West Bank.
AdvocacyInternational Business Times

Rights Activist Dies In Palestinian Authority Custody

A human rights activist and critic of the Palestinian Authority died Thursday after security forces stormed his house and violently arrested him, his family said, triggering angry protests in the occupied West Bank. Nizar Banat's family said he had been hit with an object used to break the window, in...
SocietyNews4Jax.com

Europe's human rights body seeks probe into Czech Roma death

PRAGUE – Europe’s main human rights body on Wednesday demanded a thorough and independent investigation into the death of a Roma man who died after a Czech police officer responding to a call over an altercation knelt on his neck. Police say the man's death last week was due to...
TechnologyNew York Post

Rights group: Facebook amplified Myanmar military propaganda

Facebook’s recommendation algorithm amplifies military propaganda and other material that breaches the company’s own policies in Myanmar following a military takeover in February, a new report by the rights group Global Witness says. A month after the military seized power in Myanmar and imprisoned elected leaders, Facebook’s algorithms were still...
Advocacypeninsula360press.com

Human Rights Watch urges Colombia's government to respect human rights

Members of Colombia's National Police have committed "extremely serious" abuses against mostly peaceful demonstrators during protests that began in April 2021, the human rights organization said. Human Rights Watch. In response, the Colombian government should take urgent steps to protect them and initiate a thorough police reform to ensure that...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Sri Lanka pardons suspected Tamil Tigers convicted under terrorism law

Sri Lanka's president Thursday pardoned 16 minority Tamils imprisoned for over a decade, as the country faces renewed United Nations pressure over detentions without charge under draconian anti-terrorism laws. Critics warn the law is being used as a weapon targeting dissidents and minorities in the fractured country. aj/bfm
Immigrationsandiegouniontribune.com

Rights group says Greece deports registered asylum seekers

Human rights group Amnesty International said Wednesday that the practice of migrant pushbacks in Greece has become so bad that even people who have applied for asylum and been in the country for some time are being summarily picked up and deported. Charity groups and media outlets routinely accuse Greek...
BusinessPosted by
Vice

4 Surveillance Company Executives Indicted for Allegedly Aiding Torture

Four tech executives in France have been indicted after their company’s surveillance technology was used by authoritarian governments in Libya and Egypt to target activists. Philippe Vannier, former chief of Amesys and Nexa Technologies, was charged with complicity in acts of torture by the crimes against humanity and war crimes unit of the Paris Judicial Court, according to a press release from Amnesty International. Olivier Bohbot, head of Nexa Technologies, Renaud Roques, its managing director, and former Nexa president and Amesys commercial director Stéphane Salies were charged with complicity in acts of torture and forced disappearances, according to French media.
Immigrationnewpaper24.com

EU information: Rights teams criticise bloc’s remedy of migrants | Politics | Information – NEWPAPER24

EU information: Rights teams criticise bloc’s remedy of migrants | Politics | Information. Human rights campaigners Amnesty Worldwide have criticised Greek authorities for his or her ill-treatment of migrants and refugees arriving from Turkey. And their report mentioned the EU’s Frontex border pressure had didn’t comply with up on claims of alleged abuse. The group known as on the bloc’s border and coastguard to scrutinise the allegations or withdraw from Greece altogether.
Worldsandiegouniontribune.com

Regional human rights body condemns Nicaragua crackdown

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — The president of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights said Wednesday that Nicaragua had entered a new phase of repression with at least 20 opposition figures arrested in recent weeks and “constant human rights violations.”. Antonia Urrejola told members of the Organization of American States’ Permanent Council...