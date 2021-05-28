Jets’ C.J. Mosley confident he’ll show he’s not a big-money bust, even as he says, ‘I don’t have a lot to prove’

The Jets offensive line was the best part of the offense when the Jets made back to back AFC championship appearances 11 long years ago. Since than it has been neglected and since the retirement of Ferguson and Mangold, it has been one of the worst units in the NFL. However since taking over, Douglas has made it a top priority replacing the entire line in 2 years. He quickly traded for Alex Lewis and signed Greg Van-Roten, Connor McGovern, and George Fant in free agency. While these moves filled holes, the focus was always on the draft where he drafted Mekhi Becton, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Cameron Clarke. Becton and Tucker immediately make this offensive line respectable with the potential to be great. This line is already significantly improved but the most important factor in improving the O line is the transition to a zone scheme and the addition of John Benton as OL coach. Becton and AVT are both elite prospects with strength and athleticism that will dominate in any scheme. However, Mcgovern and Fant should thrive in a zone scheme that accentuates their strengths. It’s an open battle at RG but with Lewis, GVR, Clarke and Hoge competing, I feel comfortable with whoever wins.