Jets’ C.J. Mosley confident he’ll show he’s not a big-money bust, even as he says, ‘I don’t have a lot to prove’

Jets middle linebacker C.J. Mosley has a lot to accomplish if he’s going to show he’s not a big-money bust. And Mosley thinks he’ll do that in 2021, as he returns after opting out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns. But Mosley said he doesn’t feel any pressure to live up to his massive contract, which he signed before the 2019 season — during which he played just two games.

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

