The leaked spoilers confirm the long-rumored Multiverse storyline and the returns of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men as well as reveal two major deaths. AceShowbiz - Marvel is known for being very secretive about its projects, to the point that it would keep secrets from its stars themselves. So it is no surprise that little has been known about "Spider-Man: No Way Home", though filming on the movie had been underway for months before it wrapped in March. But now fans' curiosity may be quenched with the leak of the possible plot details of the movie.