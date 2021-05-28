Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Never Give Up: Democrats in Congress Want More Stimulus Payments

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 20 days ago

Trevor Filseth

Stimulus Stimulus Update,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28f5Kw_0aERDUTR00

The logic for such payments, on one level, is sound. Despite general improvements in the economy, the pandemic has had profoundly negative effects on blue-collar workers, whose jobs cannot easily be done from home.

Never Give Up: Democrats in Congress Want More Stimulus Payments

Here's What You Need to Remember: While some polls anecdotally suggest support for additional stimulus measures among Americans, perhaps the most striking sign of support for further payments has been a Change.org petition for $2000 monthly stimulus checks – which has exceeded 2 million signatures since 2020.

By the end of May, it is estimated that most of the nation’s third stimulus checks, authorized in March 2021, will have been sent out. The IRS has claimed that roughly 90% of the payments have already been mailed, with a total of over $380 billion deposited in Americans’ accounts. While there is not likely to be a firm end date after which stimulus payments will be finished – invariably, some will be lost in the mail, while others will remain uncashed for months – the IRS has provided ways for concerned Americans to request their payments more quickly, meaning that anyone urgently waiting for a stimulus check will probably have it by mid-summer.

The passing of the third check, however, has led to requests for a fourth. In the two months since the beginning of the third stimulus check, more than eighty members of Congress – all Democrats – have publicly come out in support for a fourth measure . Of the eighty, the majority support further stimulus proposals that advocate for recurring, rather than one-time, checks for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.

The logic for such payments, on one level, is sound. Despite general improvements in the economy, the pandemic has had profoundly negative effects on blue-collar workers, whose jobs cannot easily be done from home. Unemployment in these sectors remains high, and it is clear that another stimulus payment would go a long way towards covering their bills.

More from The National Interest
Biden's $1,400 Stimulus Checks and Massive Spending: Is It Enough? Thank Joe Biden: You May Qualify for $16,000 in Stimulus Payments Stimulus Check Gone: How Debt Collectors Can Get Your Money

While President Biden has not indicated his support for a fourth stimulus measure, he has been the recipient of at least three letters urging him to consider it. The most recent of these was sent last week by Democratic members of the House Ways and Means Committee, led by Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA). Gomez’s letter highlights the fact that, so far, most stimulus money has been spent on urgent necessities, such as food and housing, rather than more discretionary items.

In the letter, Gomez indicates his support for a fourth stimulus check. He also suggests a novel approach, designed to allay concerns over whether the measure would actually be needed, by tying the issuance of the check to economic factors such as the unemployment rate. In this way, if the economy took another downturn, the stimulus measure could kick in, providing economic relief as needed.

While some polls anecdotally suggest support for additional stimulus measures among Americans, perhaps the most striking sign of support for further payments has been a Change.org petition for $2000 monthly stimulus checks – which has exceeded 2 million signatures since 2020.

Trevor Filseth is a news reporter and writer for the National Interest. This article first appeared earlier this year.

Image: Reuters.

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Gomez
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Democrats#Americans#Change Org#Democratic#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Stimulus Check
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
IRS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Democrats Still Planning to Go at it Alone if Infrastructure Deal Isn't Reached in 1 Week

Democrats in the House and Senate are still planning to prepare a package alone if a bipartisan infrastructure deal is not reached in one week to 10 days. House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., said if the bipartisan talks fail, "it's full steam ahead" on a package the committee is preparing for President Joe Biden's proposals of the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan to develop infrastructure for roads and highways as well as resources for U.S. families.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

The corrupt reality of Joe Manchin's bipartisanship

In a recent Zoom call hosted by the centrist group No Labels and obtained by The Intercept, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) met with numerous big donors. His intent was apparently to round up some pressure on moderate Republican senators to vote for the congressional commission to investigate the Jan. 6 putsch, because GOP obstruction is enabling the left's argument that bipartisanship is impossible.
PoliticsPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Thousands of Floridians are making their voices heard and speaking out against Governor DeSantis’ decision to end federal unemployment benefits at the end of this month

Not only is ending federal enhanced unemployment benefits pointless, but it will also damage Florida’s economy. Ending these benefits will needlessly pull hundreds of millions in stimulus dollars out of our local economies, to the tune of $700 million dollars in economic impact. Ron’s reasoning for the move is dubious at best. He seems to think that ending these benefits will force more Floridians into the workplace, despite evidence saying otherwise.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats shift tone on unemployment benefits

Some congressional Democrats who forcefully advocated for emergency unemployment benefits earlier this year are now signaling they’re willing to let a weekly supplement expire in early September. The shift in tone from Democratic lawmakers comes as 26 states, nearly all led by Republican governors, have moved to cut off the...