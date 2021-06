Blizzard has announced a Diablo II: Resurrected release date of Sept. 23, 2021 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC with a new trailer. Unlike Warcraft III: Reforged, which managed to disappoint and alienate fans across the world, this game is an extremely faithful remake of its original version that even allows you the option to play the game in its original 2D at its 800×600 resolution. You will probably want to take advantage of the new 3D graphics though, which includes “all 27 minutes of cinematics, recreated with stunning high-fidelity visuals that faithfully reproduce the critically acclaimed originals and match the spirit of the modernized game’s graphics.”