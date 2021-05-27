Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Final Chapter of the Pearsons Will Bring You to Tears in the New ‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Promo

By Helena Tuana
washingtonnewsday.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe Final Chapter of the Pearsons Will Bring You to Tears in the New ‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Promo. It’s official: After season 6, This Is Us will come to an end, and fans will have to say their goodbyes to the Pearson family. Next year, the NBC series will return with new episodes. With the This Is Us Season 6 commercial, which showcases the cast’s reaction to the final chapter, the network is already collecting our tears. Here’s a rundown of the trailer and what to expect in 2022.

washingtonnewsday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Fogelman
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Milo Ventimiglia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Is Us#The Final Season#Nbc#Nbc#Entertainment Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Batwoman season 2 finale promo: First footage of Batwing!

The CW has revealed the first Batwoman season 2 finale promo, and it shows that Ryan Wilder is going to have some much-needed help. Below, you can see Luke Fox officially suit up as Batwing, and it feels fair to say already that this is a very exciting occasion! Ryan celebrates having some backup in the field, and she’s going to need it based on the wide array of threats that are out there. Black Mask has been thrown very much into the position of Big Bad, and we wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up being the last foe standing.
TV SeriesPopculture

Is Major 'This is Us' Character Returning for Final Season?

With the announcement that This Is Us will be ending after the upcoming sixth season, many fans began speculating how the emotional saga of the Pearson family is going to wrap up. With the shocking reveal that Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) did not end up marrying Madison (Caitlin Thompson), some began speculating that The One Who Got Away, his ex-wife Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), could return and be the woman Kevin is married to in the flash-forward scene.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Mare of Easttown,’ ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Fargo’ and More Creators on Crafting Season Finales

“It was written as a limited, and it ends — there’s no more mystery to be solved. Kate [Winslet] and I, if we could crack a story that we were really proud of and felt like it was a deserving second chapter in Mare’s journey, then maybe. I haven’t cracked that yet; I don’t know what that is, honestly. But if there was a world in which we were convinced, this is a continuation of the story that honors the first chapter and does things an audience will appreciate, then maybe. But as of right now, I have no idea what that could be.”
TV Seriesnewsfinale.com

No More Beth, Ruby and Annie! ‘Good Girls’ Canceled After 4 Seasons

Bookmark this page! With so many new shows coming, some fan favorites are coming to an end. Us Weekly will continue to update the full list below of renewals and cancelations. While some shows remain on the bubble, other series — some very beloved — learned early enough that they would be wrapping up. Last Man Standing, which aired the first six seasons on ABC before moving to Fox for three more, will come to an end in May 2021.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Bold Type series finale promo: How will it end?

In just a matter of days The Bold Type series finale is going to arrive — and yea, there’s a lot we have to digest. It’s going to be emotional, funny, and hopeful all at the same time. We believe in our soul that the goal of this episode will be to offer inspiration, not to tear the main characters down. The promo below barely scratches the surface of some of the stuff that will be covered.
TV SeriesEW.com

Sam embarks on a new beginning in Atypical final season trailer

"Beginnings can be painful, but that doesn't mean they're bad." So speaks autistic young man Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist) in the new trailer for the upcoming fourth and final season of Netflix's Atypical. Though this season will mark the end of the show, the trailer makes clear that the story is about the beginning of the rest of Sam's life.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Promo and images for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 7 – ‘Back to the Finale Part II’

The CW has released a promo and images for the seventh episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season 6, entitled ‘Back to the Finale Part II’; take a look here…. With Ava (Jes Macallan) a wreck, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) the Legends make a last-ditch effort to keep Sara (Caity Lotz) from being abducted in the first place, even knowing that it will alter the timeline. Sara grapples with what she has just discovered about herself but is also shocked when Rory (Dominic Purcell) finds her on the mystery planet. With no time to spare, Sara, Mick and Gary (Adam Tsekhman) devise a plan to help defeat Bishop (guest star Raffi Barsoumian). Meanwhile, Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) envisions what her life would be like if she hadn’t joined the Legends.
TV Seriesnewsfinale.com

Final Space Season 3: Let Us Know More

Final Space is one of the drama series that has left us all stunned with the two seasons. And yes now Final Space season 3 is released which I am sure you all will love. Let us talk more about the series in depth. [embedded content]. Final Space: About The...
TV SeriesVulture

Love, Victor Season-Finale Recap: New Beginnings

Hulu’s Love, Victor has officially avoided the infamous sophomore slump, delivering a jam-packed second season that abounds with love triangles and tackles difficult conversations about sex, race, religion, separation, and mental health — and leaving plenty of unanswered questions in the riveting season finale. It’s the morning of Harold and...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

New Amsterdam season 4: When will the first promo air?

We’re sure that there are a LOT of people who are excited for New Amsterdam season 4 to arrive — how can you not after that finale? We’re going to get a chance to see some really great stuff with Max and Helen, and that’s without even mentioning some of the cases or surprises that the writers probably have in store for us moving forward.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Truth Be Told - Season 2 - First Look Promo + Premiere Date

Apple TV+ today released the premiere date and teaser trailer for the second season of the NAACP Image Award-winning drama “Truth Be Told,” from acclaimed writer, showrunner and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman. Starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, the new season of the anthology drama also stars Academy Award nominee Kate Hudson in her first lead role in a television series. The series, which provides a glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts, will return with a global debut on Friday, August 20, 2021 with the first episode, followed by new episodes weekly every Friday.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Fruits Basket The Final Season “You Fought Well”

Akito makes a drastic but meaningful choice that will affect the futures of the Sohma family as a whole…. Compared to the many heartbreaking episodes this final season, I’m glad we get a mostly happy time here. The episode primarily focused on three couples and what they will do in the future. I also loved seeing all the zodiacs together joking around with their fun group dynamic, and they expected Akito to come in and get pissed at them but she played with everyone’s expectations.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Batwoman Season 2 Finale Episode: New Poster Revealed The Twisted End

Batwoman Season 2 Updates: Ryan Wilder, a highly skilled street fighter with a zeal for social justice and a flair for expressing her thoughts, soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, ready to put an end to the crumbling city’s criminal rebirth. Ryan must conquer her own problems before accepting the invitation to be Gotham’s symbol of hope in a city longing for a savior.