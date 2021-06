Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio just revealed how the show is taking a page from one of the most popular sitcoms of all times: Friends. In Cobra Kai season 4, Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) are putting aside their decades-long rivalry to team up against John Kreese, Terry Silver and the Cobra Kai gang. This is taking place right as Daniel-San and Johnny's dynamic continues through a sort of "will they or won't they" trope when it comes to a possible friendship.